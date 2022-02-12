What's new

WAPDA first time acquring loans without govt grantees, working on several dams

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,791
10
16,763
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
1- this will be the first time any power project WITHOUT GOVT GRANTEE in last 40 years
Basically govt offering grantee means that its just a loan as there is No Risk..yes a loan of around 25% interest(ROI OF 25%)..
Good job pakistanis

2- dasu bhasha and munda all built with most of WAPDA own funding due to meticulous work of getting credit rating from three rating agencies..WAPDA only instiute to do so

3- akhori, and shokot, thakot and bunji ready

4- because of our self funded projects we are buliding man power to build own projects in the future
Now we are going to have huge teams of our engnr to build future dams

5- india did it best to try to stop building any dams

6- we are adding 15k MW in hydro build without govt funds
Had this strategy started in 2008 we would have solved power crisis by now but this finanving startegy just started in 2018-19
 
H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
772
2
1,422
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dams are only way to reduce capacity payments. They work in summer when demand double compared to winter. Kalabagh and Basha dam constructed by 1990 would have added 50% to GDP and no circular debt.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,791
10
16,763
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
7- install capacity is 38k mw but we can only move 23k mw at any time

8- we want to change energy mix to 50% hydro
WAPDA from its own resources will add 44billion units to be added in next 5-8 years(dasu tarbela V munda bhasha)
This is around 800 billion rupees worth of power
Added with ZERO LIABILITY AND ZERO SPENDING AND ZERO CAPACITY CHARGES

hydrabadi_arab said:
Dams are only way to reduce capacity payments. They work in summer when demand double compared to winter. Kalabagh and Basha dam constructed by 1990 would have added 50% to GDP and no circular debt.
Click to expand...
Unfortuantely you dont get much kick backs so we thought lets build 25% interest rate(govt grantees so i cant call this investment) external fuel base plants ignoring already present options(munda dasu and tarbela V got have been built within 4-5yrs)

8- 26 billion dollar project with only 20% coming from govt(5b$)
Rest all coming with ZERO GRANTEES !!
getting at 6-7%
Fich, sp rating has led WAPDA to raise 6b$ withoutbloan being on govt balance sheet(which IPPs didnt as they are still govt liabailitie)

**** up of the centurary..IPPs with govt grantees!!

9- we are extremely poor in water management
Storing less then 10%
Wasting 80% of water

(As i said prior california with 40maf water produces 10x more productivity then pakistan with 140maf water)
 
Last edited:
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,791
10
16,763
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
10- flood irrigation is disaster
Pakistanis are extremely wasters of water
11- k iv is being build by wapda after the PPPP screwed the whole project and wasted 10b rupees without doing a feasibiltiy study(that takes time, was done in 18months by wapda)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Wapda executing projects worth $26 billion
Replies
0
Views
233
ghazi52
ghazi52
H
Wapda’s Indus Bond listed on London Stock Exchange
Replies
0
Views
378
hydrabadi_arab
H
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Balochistan govt completes 22 dams projects
Replies
0
Views
220
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
ziaulislam
ECC may allow WAPDA to float Eurobonds
Replies
2
Views
274
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
K Shehzad
Featured Chinese firm awarded $355m Tarbela project
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom