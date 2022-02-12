WAPDA first time acquring loans without govt grantees, working on several dams

1- this will be the first time any power project WITHOUT GOVT GRANTEE in last 40 years

Basically govt offering grantee means that its just a loan as there is No Risk..yes a loan of around 25% interest(ROI OF 25%)..

Good job pakistanis



2- dasu bhasha and munda all built with most of WAPDA own funding due to meticulous work of getting credit rating from three rating agencies..WAPDA only instiute to do so



3- akhori, and shokot, thakot and bunji ready



4- because of our self funded projects we are buliding man power to build own projects in the future

Now we are going to have huge teams of our engnr to build future dams



5- india did it best to try to stop building any dams



6- we are adding 15k MW in hydro build without govt funds

Had this strategy started in 2008 we would have solved power crisis by now but this finanving startegy just started in 2018-19