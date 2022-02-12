WAPDA first time acquring loans without govt grantees, working on several dams

7- install capacity is 38k mw but we can only move 23k mw at any time
8- we want to change energy mix to 50% hydro
WAPDA from its own resources will add 44billion units to be added in next 5-8 years(dasu tarbela V munda bhasha)
This is around 800 billion rupees worth of power
Added with ZERO LIABILITY AND ZERO SPENDING AND ZERO CAPACITY CHARGES
Dams are only way to reduce capacity payments. They work in summer when demand double compared to winter. Kalabagh and Basha dam constructed by 1990 would have added 50% to GDP and no circular debt.
Unfortuantely you dont get much kick backs so we thought lets build 25% interest rate(govt grantees so i cant call this investment) external fuel base plants ignoring already present options(munda dasu and tarbela V got have been built within 4-5yrs)
8- 26 billion dollar project with only 20% coming from govt(5b$)
Rest all coming with ZERO GRANTEES !!
getting at 6-7%
Fich, sp rating has led WAPDA to raise 6b$ withoutbloan being on govt balance sheet(which IPPs didnt as they are still govt liabailitie)
**** up of the centurary..IPPs with govt grantees!!
9- we are extremely poor in water management
Storing less then 10%
Wasting 80% of water
(As i said prior california with 40maf water produces 10x more productivity then pakistan with 140maf water)