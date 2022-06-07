Wapda ex-chief Muzammil Hussain skips NAB hearing in $753m (Rs. 151 billion) scam

Wapda ex-chief Muzammil Hussain skips NAB hearing in $753m scam He did not appear before NAB Lahore citing personal reasons, says a source; NAB had summoned him to record his statement.

Former Water and Power Development Agency (Wapda) chairman retired Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain skipped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s hearing on Monday in a hydro power project scam.The ex-general is accused of causing a loss to the national kitty to the tune of $753 million in the extension-IV hydro power project at Tarbela Dam.NAB had summoned him for investigation on June 6 to record his statement.“Mr Hussain did not appear before the NAB Lahore, citing personal reasons,” a source told Dawn.In a call-up notice to Mr Hussain, the NAB says there are allegations against him of misuse of authority and misappropriation of the government funds in the extension-IV hydro power project at Tarbela Dam, which caused a $753m loss to the national kitty.The probe is currently at the ‘complaint verification stage’.Mr Hussain resigned from the Wapda top slot last month, citing personal reasons.Hussain was appointed Wapda chairman on Aug 24, 2016, by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, replacing Zafar Mahmood. His contract expired on Aug 24 last year, but the PTI-led federal government re-appointed him for another term of five years -- the first-ever precedent in the history of Wapda -- after then prime minister Imran Khan accorded approval in this regard.Since his abrupt resignation surprised many, some Vloggers claimed that Mr Hussain had supported PTI chief Imran Khan during the no-confidence motion moved against him by then PMLN-led opposition in March last.