  Monday, August 3, 2020

'Wanted to teach Hindus a lesson': Tahir Hussain's confession on Delhi riots

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by -=virus=-, Aug 3, 2020 at 1:01 PM.

    -=virus=-

    -=virus=- FULL MEMBER

    [​IMG]

    New Delhi:     Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain has confessed about his role in the North East Delhi riots that broke out in February this year. Delhi Police have claimed that Hussain during the course of interrogation revealed that he was the mastermind of the Delhi riots and "wanted to teach Hindus a lesson" using his political power and money.

    Times Now’s Bhavatosh Singh said that police in its report have claimed that Hussain has admitted to his role in the Delhi riots, but it wasn’t a signed confession statement. The ex-AAP councillor has told police that he met Khalid Shah of United Against Hate and they both conspired to organise protests across several parts of Delhi. He has also claimed that there was resentment amongst the Muslims after CAA was enacted and he wanted to teach Hindus a lesson.

    He has told police that organised protests were carried out after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was as enacted and it all culminated the second protest that happened at Haffrabad Metro Station.

    According to Delhi Police, Hussain’s task was to collect and stock huge number of glass bottles, petrol, acid, stones on the roof of his house.

    "Khalid Saifi, along with his friend Ishrat Jahan, first started a dharna demonstration in Khureji on the lines of Shaheen Bagh. On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots," Hussain told the police during interrogation, ANI reported.

    "On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots. It was decided to provoke people sitting on the anti-CAA strike. Khalif Saifi said that something big has to be done at the time of Donald Trump's visit so that the government kneel," he said.

    According to Delhi Police, Hussain had called several people and asked them to throw stones, petrol bombs, and acid bottles from his roof.

    "On February 24, according to our plan, I have called several people and told me how to throw stones, petrol bombs, and acid bottles from my roof. I had shifted my family to another place. On 24 February 2020, at about 1:30 pm we started throwing stones," Hussain told police.

    Notably, Hussian is one of the prime accused in the killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, who was found in a drain on February 26 in the Chand Bagh locality.

    Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid questioned by police

    The Delhi Police questioned former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid in connection with an alleged conspiracy behind the February riots case. Khalid was earlier booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the case.

    https://www.timesnownews.com/delhi/...-riots-wanted-to-teach-hindus-a-lesson/631121

     
    ayodhyapati

    ayodhyapati FULL MEMBER

    statements give before a police inspector does not matter much , he will deny it in adalat .
     
    peagle

    peagle FULL MEMBER

    I wonder how much he was beaten before they forced him to confess their lies.

    And, regarding the idiot in the video, can someone ask him if he made similar videos regarding Hindu leaders.

    Similarly, the whole world recognised Modi being responsible for the Gujarat genocide, and even banned him from entering their countries, until he was elected Prime Minister so they had to accept him.
    ISN'T Modi also a terrorist and every Indian who voted for him or shows support for him also a TERRORIST.
    Or, is that label only reserved for Muslims.
     
    Pakistani Fighter

    Pakistani Fighter ELITE MEMBER

    Where the likes of Modi, Pragya, Thackrey, Yogi like terrorists roam free with political power and defenders of their own lives like Tahir Hussain against terrorists are forced to give out statements of carrying out terrorism. Such are the affairs of the state called India
     
    ayodhyapati

    ayodhyapati FULL MEMBER

    he will get the chance to explain everything in adalat .
     
    peagle

    peagle FULL MEMBER

    What difference does that make,
    Indian judiciary is as corrupt and biased as the rest of Indian society. The supreme court had some respect, but even they are rapidly losing what little respect they had, by giving questionable judgements and becoming political appointees.

    The only way he will escape is by making a deal, that depends on what the Hindus want from him.
     
    Oracle

    Oracle FULL MEMBER

    by burning muslim homes and killing muslims ?
     
