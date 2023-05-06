Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Panjwar gunned down in Lahore

Designated terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar was gunned down by two unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday.
May 6, 2023
By Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu: Designated terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Johar Town of Lahore in Pakistan, according to intelligence sources.
Paramjit Singh Panjwar alias Malik Sardar Singh was killed near his house in Sunflower Society in Johar Town at around 6 am on Saturday. His gunman was injured in the shootout.
Born in Panjwar village near Taran Taran, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, 59, was involved in reviving the Sikh insurgency, murder, drug and weapons smuggling.
He joined the KCF in 1986, prior to which he was working in a Central Cooperative Bank in Sohal.
Panjwar took charge of KCF in the 1990s and crossed over to Pakistan and stayed in Lahore while his wife and children relocated to Germany.
According to sources, Paramjit was not significantly involved in terror-related incidents but in narcotics over the past decade.
It is suspected that Panjwar's murder is linked to an inter-gang rivalry over drugs, as he was actively involved in the transportation of drugs through the use of drones in Punjab, sources said.
PS: In Couple of months, this is 3rd target killing which directly benefited India, earlier 2 former freedom fighters were gunned down in Pakistan. Is it a new norm as Israel do in Middle East?