What's new

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Panjwar gunned down in Lahore

Orca

Orca

FULL MEMBER
Nov 30, 2016
635
0
1,024
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Designated terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar was gunned down by two unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday.​

Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu
Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu
New Delhi,UPDATED: May 6, 2023 16:46 IST
https://web.whatsapp.com/send?text=...ium=socialicons&utm_campaign=shareurltracking
WhatsApp%20Image%202023-05-06%20at%2016.27.17-original--sixteen_nine_0-sixteen_nine.jpeg

Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Panjwar was gunned down in Lahore.
By Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu: Designated terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Johar Town of Lahore in Pakistan, according to intelligence sources.
Paramjit Singh Panjwar alias Malik Sardar Singh was killed near his house in Sunflower Society in Johar Town at around 6 am on Saturday. His gunman was injured in the shootout.
Born in Panjwar village near Taran Taran, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, 59, was involved in reviving the Sikh insurgency, murder, drug and weapons smuggling.
He joined the KCF in 1986, prior to which he was working in a Central Cooperative Bank in Sohal.
Panjwar took charge of KCF in the 1990s and crossed over to Pakistan and stayed in Lahore while his wife and children relocated to Germany.
According to sources, Paramjit was not significantly involved in terror-related incidents but in narcotics over the past decade.
It is suspected that Panjwar's murder is linked to an inter-gang rivalry over drugs, as he was actively involved in the transportation of drugs through the use of drones in Punjab, sources said.

www.indiatoday.in

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Panjwar gunned down in Lahore

Designated terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Johar Town of Lahore in Pakistan.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in


PS: In Couple of months, this is 3rd target killing which directly benefited India, earlier 2 former freedom fighters were gunned down in Pakistan. Is it a new norm as Israel do in Middle East?
 
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
4,331
-18
6,919
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
When your state is busy doing Tamasha for internal power grab only other hostile countries will take advantage of this mess. At this point, I don't have an iota of dota we are such a useless nation with no spine.
 
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
2,940
-1
7,352
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Orca said:

Designated terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar was gunned down by two unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday.​

Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu
Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu
New Delhi,UPDATED: May 6, 2023 16:46 IST
https://web.whatsapp.com/send?text=Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Panjwar gunned down in Lahore https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/khalistan-commando-chief-paramjit-panjwar-shot-dead-lahore-2375653-2023-05-06?utm_source=washare&utm_medium=socialicons&utm_campaign=shareurltracking
WhatsApp%20Image%202023-05-06%20at%2016.27.17-original--sixteen_nine_0-sixteen_nine.jpeg

Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Panjwar was gunned down in Lahore.
By Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu: Designated terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Johar Town of Lahore in Pakistan, according to intelligence sources.
Paramjit Singh Panjwar alias Malik Sardar Singh was killed near his house in Sunflower Society in Johar Town at around 6 am on Saturday. His gunman was injured in the shootout.
Born in Panjwar village near Taran Taran, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, 59, was involved in reviving the Sikh insurgency, murder, drug and weapons smuggling.
He joined the KCF in 1986, prior to which he was working in a Central Cooperative Bank in Sohal.
Panjwar took charge of KCF in the 1990s and crossed over to Pakistan and stayed in Lahore while his wife and children relocated to Germany.
According to sources, Paramjit was not significantly involved in terror-related incidents but in narcotics over the past decade.
It is suspected that Panjwar's murder is linked to an inter-gang rivalry over drugs, as he was actively involved in the transportation of drugs through the use of drones in Punjab, sources said.

www.indiatoday.in

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Panjwar gunned down in Lahore

Designated terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Johar Town of Lahore in Pakistan.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in


PS: In Couple of months, this is 3rd target killing which directly benefited India, earlier 2 former freedom fighters were gunned down in Pakistan. Is it a new norm as Israel do in Middle East?
Click to expand...
Our generals have ruined the country already, they are just cleaning up what's left. Until the generals are held accountable, we will continue to die as a nation
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
India arrests 78 in ongoing manhunt for Sikh leader
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
2K
my2cents
my2cents
Falcon26
Who is behind the killings of Kashmiri militants in Pakistan?
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
Sayfullah
Sayfullah
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Terrorist who martyred two ISI officials in Khanewal gunned down in IBO
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Sifar zero
Sifar zero
undercover JIX
PAF could have downed more Indian planes in Pulwama crisis: ex-air chief
18 19 20 21 22 23
Replies
335
Views
16K
Cash GK
Cash GK
ghazi52
Lahore court acquits Rana Sanaullah in narcotics case
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
GriffinsRule
GriffinsRule

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom