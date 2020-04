1, First of all, China did not cover up. But this topic is not the one we are talking now. We can talk it later.



2, Hypothetically to say, if China did cover up, you can never say the coverup lasted to January 23. Cause in this day the whole world knew the Wuhan city was shut due to the disease. This is basic fact. Right?



3, Here is my question: How many cases were in your country by January 23? US probably had several by then. While China has responsiblity to compensate for the several patients for the coverup. What's about the left? It's your government's responsibility for the left. Cause they were infected after the coverup didn't exist.



4, Why China didn't close all airlines to other countries to stop the spread? Come on. It is your government that has the right to shut the airlines flying to your country. China doesn't have the right to do that.



5, Should WHO be blamed for deliverying wrong information? Who the hell cared about WHO information after the 11 million population city was shut? Wasn't the lockdown itself the strongest warn?



6, How much China should pay? I guess there are less than 100 cases in the west hemisphere when Wuhan was shut. Each gets US $100,000(Damn. I'm generous). US $10 million.



7, I'm not very considerate if making the deadline on January 23. Because some cases were infected before that day and not found yet. Okay. What about February 7? 14 days after the Wuhan lockdown. 14 day is the longest quarantine time. How many cases in the west hemisphere by then? Within 1000 I believe. So US $0.1 billion as compensation.



8,From 2020, we should get a compensation for a disease from the first found country if your people are infected yet the first found country hasn't figured out what has just happened.

