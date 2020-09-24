Want to see the true size of countries?

"Originally designed to be a navigator's tool, the Mercator Map Projection has for centuries been a mariner's best friend, because it represents lines of constant true direction, which means a straight line connecting any two points on the map will travel in the same direction that a compass would show. The way it’s designed means that objects closer to the equator appear in relative scale to one another, but objects closer to the poles appear larger than they are."

Most of you are familiar with this map of the world:However not all of you may be aware that this representation is in fact misleading. This depiction is known as as Mercator projection and it grossly overestimates the size of certain countries such as Russia, Greenland etc. According to the article below:Here is a more realistic size comparison showing the Mercator Map Projection with the true size and shape of the country overlaid:Here is a website you can use to compare the sizes of nations and to see their "true" size: