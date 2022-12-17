Want to Sale a Cricket Bat Signed by Ex-Pm Imran Khan for medical reasons

hello brothers ,

one of my friend have a cricket Bat Signed by ex-Pm Imran khan. he wants to sell it becoz Doctors suggest heart surgery to his father . he manages some amount of money from his saving but he needs more amount for it . if someone is interested to buy it thn plz send me msg. i will give you his contact number.

Or

if someone can tell us how to auction it Online . remember he lives in Pakistan. so its hard to sell it on e-bay etc.

i hope mods will understand the purpose of the thread.

thanks .