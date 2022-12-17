What's new

Want to Sale a Cricket Bat Signed by Ex-Pm Imran Khan for medical reasons

hello brothers ,
one of my friend have a cricket Bat Signed by ex-Pm Imran khan. he wants to sell it becoz Doctors suggest heart surgery to his father . he manages some amount of money from his saving but he needs more amount for it . if someone is interested to buy it thn plz send me msg. i will give you his contact number.
if someone can tell us how to auction it Online . remember he lives in Pakistan. so its hard to sell it on e-bay etc.
i hope mods will understand the purpose of the thread.
thanks .
 
Any way it can be authenticated that the bat is actually signed by IK? I know someone (not that well, more like an aquitence of an aquitence) in sports memorabilia in New York. He gets athletes to do something like take a picture with the item or sign an affidavit the item is authentically signed by the athlete, or both. Because otherwise anyone who buys the item won’t be able to sell it afterwards.
 
i dont know brother, but he said its signed by ex-PM Imran khan when he visited the karachi .
i dont know the date / year detail .
i can give you his number. he can send you the pic of it if you want.
 
I just want to point out what buyers that are kore likely to pay the lost will ask for. I pray he finds a buyer. Like the other users suggest, best to put it on Olx or FB.
 

