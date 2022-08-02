What's new

Want cordial relations with India: Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
"Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, says 'India's relation with Afghanistan goes back in history.."

history when Afghans invaded India? :yahoo:

You do realize he Seized Peshawar Lahore and Multan from Mughal Rulers first (The current Heartland of Pakistan) Before launching invasion of Delhi. And his empire was an of shoot of the infamous Nadir Shah Afshari the butcher of Iran who was prime reason of downfall of Mughals. His spirtual Father Nadir Shahs destruction of Delhi and then his Seizure of West Mughal Empire (Pakistan) and capture of delhi again in 1750s caused ripples across India. British crept in Bengal (Ally of Mughals) Marathas crept up from south and took over Delhi.
The once mighty Muslim Stronghold of North India Starting from Peshawar to Bengal was shattered to pieces by Persian-Afghan Forces.
The famous Abdali Maratha war That oir ULEMA teach us with such fervor came after the downfall of Mughals by hands of these same PersoAfghan.

But i dont expect you to understand this by reading just one post. Just wrote a summary of these PersoAfghan Invasion on Muslim India in 1700s and gradual decline of Centuries old North Indian Muslim Heartland. Read in detail and then decide which Muslims side will you want to take.
PersoAfghans or Mughals/Nawabs of Odessa Bengal/Nizam of Hyderabad and their Rajpuit and Sikh Allies.
 

