Wang Yi to Pay Official Visits to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, the UAE, Bahrain and Working Visit to Oman

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announces:At the Invitation of Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and working visit to Oman from March 24 to 30.