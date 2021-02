dbc said:



You PDF Chinese folks are a funny lot.. ..but ...but ..I thought American vaccines were dangerous ...killing people in ...Norway...Portugal...You PDF Chinese folks are a funny lot.. Click to expand...

without him laying the preliminary ground work of mRNA it would be impossible for Pfizer & Moderna to come out the vaccine within 1 year.Sadly his work is undermined by Trump's hatred policy towards chinahaha...all of us are guilty of politcal correctness