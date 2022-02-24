Walton TV receives good response in Croatia Walton brand television saw rapid and successful market expansion in Croatia centering huge response from the buyers toward the Bangladeshi electronics giant made television. Walton TV’s state-of-the-art technology, features, high standard and sustainability are luring the Croatian buyers. Its...

"The Bangladeshi brand started TV export to Croatia in 2020 as the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) system. From 2021, Walton has been exporting television with its own brand logo in the Croatian market.As Walton TV’s distributor, Croatia’s renowned electronics brand ‘Smartphone I Tablet Service D.O.O.’ are conducting the sales and marketing activities in the Croatian market.Walton’s Croatia Market Concern Aminul Islam said that Walton’s TV market in Croatia has been extending rapidly. As of nearly $2.5 million worth of Walton TVs has been exported to Croatia. This year, Walton is hoping of bagging $3 million worth earnings from its TV export to Croatia.Walton TVs are being displayed and sold in large supermarkets across Croatia, such as Interspar and Kaufland, along with extensive advertisements being aired on local TV channels and other media outlets."