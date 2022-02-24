What's new

Walton TV receives good response in Croatia

U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
18,213
7
22,487
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Walton is doing great in Europe.

2.5 million US dollars in nearly 2 years may not sound much but Croatia is a tiny country of 4-5 million people and the company is growing it's business very quickly with each passing year.


Walton predicts 100 million US dollars of exports for 2022 and this looks a very realistic target.


businesspostbd.com

Walton TV receives good response in Croatia

Walton brand television saw rapid and successful market expansion in Croatia centering huge response from the buyers toward the Bangladeshi electronics giant made television. Walton TV’s state-of-the-art technology, features, high standard and sustainability are luring the Croatian buyers. Its...
businesspostbd.com businesspostbd.com


"The Bangladeshi brand started TV export to Croatia in 2020 as the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) system. From 2021, Walton has been exporting television with its own brand logo in the Croatian market.

As Walton TV’s distributor, Croatia’s renowned electronics brand ‘Smartphone I Tablet Service D.O.O.’ are conducting the sales and marketing activities in the Croatian market.

Walton’s Croatia Market Concern Aminul Islam said that Walton’s TV market in Croatia has been extending rapidly. As of nearly $2.5 million worth of Walton TVs has been exported to Croatia. This year, Walton is hoping of bagging $3 million worth earnings from its TV export to Croatia.

Walton TVs are being displayed and sold in large supermarkets across Croatia, such as Interspar and Kaufland, along with extensive advertisements being aired on local TV channels and other media outlets."
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
Walton brand TV lures buyers in Romania
Replies
0
Views
270
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
Bilal9
Walton set to enter North America; first shipment in mid-2022
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
leonblack08
leonblack08
U
Walton aims to export $100m worth products in 2021-22FY
Replies
6
Views
492
Bilal9
Bilal9
F-6 enthusiast
Walton inks deal with Kargi to export 3,00,000 compressors to Turkey in 2022
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
WALTON exports electric fans to Mali, a west African country
Replies
8
Views
732
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom