Walton to procure 3 Italian compressor brands

CORPORATES

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 04:53 pm

Walton will form a subsidiary company to run the business in Europe and USA
Bangladesh electronic giant Walton Hi-Tech Industries is going to procure three compressor brands of Italian state-owned company Italia Wanbao-ACC.

The brands are ACC, Zanussi Elettromeccanica (ZEM) and Verdichter (VOE).

Walton disclosed it on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website on Wednesday. But it did not disclose the procurement value in the statement.

An official of Walton said Italia Wanbao-ACC has sold its compressor unit to Walton in an open tender. The deal will be completed within next three months.

As per the deal, Italia Wanbao-ACC will stop its production in Italy and will send the factory setup – that has a capacity of producing 3.2 million units of compressors a year – to Bangladesh. This will give Walton a production capacity of 4.8 million units yearly.

Walton will form a subsidiary company to run the business in Europe and USA.
Walton will sell the compressor under the name of Italia Wanbao-ACC both in Bangladesh and abroad. Walton started its business initially purchasing compressors from the Italian company.

Italia Wanbao-ACC has been operating for the last 50 years and has business in 57 countries.

Walton will have to invest more than Tk1,000 crore initially for the project and the majority of financing will come from Germany-based lender DEG and Austrian lender OeEB.

As per the deal, Italia Wanbao-ACC will stop its production in Italy and will send the factory setup – that has a capacity of producing 3.2 million units of compressors a year – to Bangladesh. This will give Walton a production capacity of 4.8 million units yearly.
It is a great news. Establishing the compressor workshop in BD will provide a tremendous strength to the country's industrialization.

There are many uses of compressors. I am not sure what types of compressors Walton will produce, though. I believe, it will not be limited to home appliances only. Among its many different uses, I watch its uses every day in the construction fields.

Construction sites can power a range of tools and equipment using a larger air compressor, such as drills, hammers and compactors. For remote sites without reliable access to electricity, petrol and diesel air compressors with large fuel tanks will provide uninterrupted power so you don't need to charge equipment or run a generator.

This Walton compressor factory will initiate a new era for BD industrialization.
 
