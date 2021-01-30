What's new

Walton targets record fridge sales in 2021

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,277
-3
19,299
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
www.newagebd.net

Walton targets record fridge sales in 2021

Walton has set a target in 2021 to break its previous record of selling the highest number of refrigerators and freezers in the country in 2019, said a press release...
www.newagebd.net www.newagebd.net


Walton targets record fridge sales in 2021
Staff Correspondent | Published: 00:00, Jan 30,2021


Walton has set a target in 2021 to break its previous record of selling the highest number of refrigerators and freezers in the country in 2019, said a press release.

Walton sold 20.30 lakh units of fridge in 2019, setting an all-time record in Bangladesh. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the company sold 14 lakh units of Walton fridge, securing more than 70 per cent share in the domestic fridge market.

The company offers one-year replacement guaranty and 12 years compressor’s guaranty on Walton fridge. The company also offers servicing in its 76 service centres across the country under the supervision of ISO certified Walton service management system.

The company produces 7,500 units of Walton fridge daily in its factory. The company plans to produce 10,000 units a day from February.
 
mb444

mb444

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2012
3,483
0
5,447
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I love these idiotic articles.....so what is the target walton is aiming for. They must have projected something.

2m sales is fantastic, long may walton prosper. We need more such companies to power us through the LDC graduation phase.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom