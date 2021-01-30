Homo Sapiens
www.newagebd.net
Walton targets record fridge sales in 2021
Staff Correspondent | Published: 00:00, Jan 30,2021
Walton has set a target in 2021 to break its previous record of selling the highest number of refrigerators and freezers in the country in 2019, said a press release.
Walton sold 20.30 lakh units of fridge in 2019, setting an all-time record in Bangladesh. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the company sold 14 lakh units of Walton fridge, securing more than 70 per cent share in the domestic fridge market.
The company offers one-year replacement guaranty and 12 years compressor’s guaranty on Walton fridge. The company also offers servicing in its 76 service centres across the country under the supervision of ISO certified Walton service management system.
The company produces 7,500 units of Walton fridge daily in its factory. The company plans to produce 10,000 units a day from February.