Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

Walton starts TV export to Poland
New Age Desk | Published: 02:03, Aug 28,2020


Bangladeshi electronics manufacturer Walton has exported first consignment of television, with ‘Made in Bangladesh’ label, to Poland.
An agreement has recently been signed between Walton and Opticum of Poland through a video conference in this regard.

Walton’s International Business Unit president Edward Kim, Walton television division CEO Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Walton’s EU business unit head Tauseef Al Mahmud were present while Opticum’s CEO Richard Grab joined through online.

Tauseef Al Mahmud said that Walton televisions will be available in the Poland market by the end of September. Opticum also expressed hopes to become a partner for the online sales of Walton products in Poland.

Mostafa Nahid Hossain said that Walton plans to export 1 lakh units of televisions to European market by next year.

Edward Kim said, ’We are going to use Poland as a bridgehead to enter into all of the EU markets. Walton will become one of the top five brands in the world by 2030.’

Earlier, Walton signed business agreement with Google to produce smart TVs for western countries. Walton received license from Dolby, a US company, as the only manufacturer in Bangladesh. As a result, Walton television is gaining special acceptance in the global market.
bête noire

bête noire

bête noire said:
Edward Kim said, ’We are going to use Poland as a bridgehead to enter into all of the EU markets. Walton will become one of the top five brands in the world by 2030.’
Edward Kim, the president of Walton Group seems to be a Korean. He worked in LG for close to 18 years, 4 of them in LG Singapore and 3 in LG Bangladesh. Then moved to Walton Group to become the president. Guessing he is used to market Walton abroad as he has history in that department.

