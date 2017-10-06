Walton starts TV export to Poland

Homo Sapiens said: Edward Kim said, ’We are going to use Poland as a bridgehead to enter into all of the EU markets. Walton will become one of the top five brands in the world by 2030.’ Click to expand...

Edward Kim, the president of Walton Group seems to be a Korean. He worked in LG for close to 18 years, 4 of them in LG Singapore and 3 in LG Bangladesh. Then moved to Walton Group to become the president. Guessing he is used to market Walton abroad as he has history in that department.