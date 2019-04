The Bangladeshi multinational electronics brand ‘Walton’ has started the export of its produced ‘Made in Bangladesh’ labelled LED television to Germany, a nation of the largest economy in Europe.Walton officials said that the inception of television export to Germany will further increase the positive image of Bangladesh in the global arena, ease the market expansion of Walton made appliances to the European Union and raise the country’s foreign currencies’ reserve.Walton arranged a programme titled “Inauguration ceremony of first TV export to the Federal Republic of Germany” at its TV manufacturing unit in Chandra of Gazipur on Saturday.Michael Schultheiss, Deputy Head of Mission for Counselor, Political and Economic Affairs of German Embassy in Dhaka, SM Ashraful Alam, Managing Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) and Raisa Sigma Hima, Director of WHIL, inaugurated the country’s first-ever television export to Germany by cutting a ribbon.The function was also attended, among others, by Michael’s spouse Charlotte Clemensen, Walton International Business Unit’s (IBU) President Edward Kim, the company’s Executive Directors Humayun Kabir, Alamgir Alam Sarker, Yusuf Ali, Uday Hakim, Golam Murshed and Amin Khan, Deputy Executive Directors Firoj Alam and Shahjada Salim, Media Adviser Enayet Ferdous and other senior officials of the company.Attending the function as the chief guest, Michael Schultheiss said, “I am impressed witnessing the manufacturing of electronics and electrical appliances with the world’s cutting edge machineries. Walton is moving forward with a big aim. They are greatly contributing to the national economy of Bangladesh.”Engineer Tauseef Al Mahmud, head of country in Germany of Walton IBU, the annual global market of TV is nearly 230 million sets, of which the annual size of television in Europe is of 40 million sets.Most of the European countries traditionally follow the market German’s market trend as the country maintains highest standards for consumer electronics, he said.To expand its business in the European markets, Walton greatly focused on the German as the successful journey in Germany will set a benchmark for the other nations of Europe, he noted.Abdur Rouf, in-charge for Australia, Europe, South and North America regions of Walton IBU, said, “Initially, the first export consignment is consisted of three containers with 3,600 sets of television, which are sending to a renowned German brand under the ‘OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) basis.”Rouf noted that the consignee has already given a forecast of importing total of one lakh sets of television from Walton.Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain, chief executive officer of Walton TV, said, they are manufacturing environment and user friendly energy efficient televisions maintaining international standards.source: https://www.daily-sun.com/printversion/details/386661/2019/04/21/Walton-starts-TV-export-to-Europe