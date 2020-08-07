Walton starts exporting washing machine to India Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton has accomplished another milest...

Walton starts exporting washing machine to India

PUBLISH- NOVEMBER 12, 2020, 10:58 PM

Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton has accomplished another milestone in its exports business and started exporting locally made washing machines to India.With this, Walton has added one more item to its existing export to the neighboring county, including refrigerator, air conditioner, television and some other home appliances, said a press release.Sources said Walton is supplying a giant volume of semi-automatic washing machine to a South Korean renowned brand as OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer).The ‘Made in Bangladesh’ tagged Walton made products will be sold in Indian market.Walton is going to ship out the first consignment of washing machine to India on November 15.The announcement was made at an inauguration ceremony titled ‘Exporting Washing Machine to India’ held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday.The function was attended by Walton’s Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan and Md. Humayun Kabir, International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim and Walton Home Appliances’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Al Imran.Among others, Walton’s Senior Operative Directors Roqibul Islam and Engineer Syed Al Imran, Deputy Operative Director Engineer Abdur Rouf, Additional Director Augustin Sujan, Senior Operative Director Chiranjit Paul, Deputy Director Olga Alam were present on the occasion.Walton Home Appliances’ CEO Engineer Al Imran said Washing machine has huge demands around the globe and its annual market is around 60 billion USD. The annual demands of washing machine in the Indian market is around 10 million units.Thus it would be a promising market for Walton as well as Bangladesh. By next year, he noted, Walton planned to export at least 100k unit of washing machines to India.Walton authorities said, the production and marketing of international standard washing machines with the advanced features at reasonable prices have resulted in the growing demands at domestic and international market.In the last five months (June to October), the sales of Walton washing machine was swelled up by about 80 percent compared to the previous year’s corresponding period. In the same period, washing machine exports have also increased. Along with the Indian market, Walton is exporting washing machines to Nepal, Yemen, East Timor and some other countries.Walton’s Washing Machine R&D (Research and Development) Head Moniruzzaman Karjon said that since 2017, they have been manufacturing international standard washing machine with advanced technologies in line with the buyers’ choice, demand, purchasing capacity as well as suitability of weather.Walton’s washing machine manufacturing unit is equipped with international standard R&D department as well as testing lab with cutting-edge technologies and machineries, he added.A team of very talented and skilled engineers are engaged in conducting regular research on innovative designs, latest technologies and features, and also improving the product’s quality, he noted.And thus, customers are getting best quality products at competitively reasonable prices, he added.Walton is manufacturing and marketing 14 models of different capacities, ranging from 6 to 12.5 kg, energy efficient semi-automatic and automatic washing machines with top and front loading functions which are priced between Tk 6,900 and Tk 48,000.Walton is providing up to 10 years guaranty for main parts (motor) of its washing machine, along with five year home service as well as one year free after sales service.