Walton starts exporting TV and washing machine to Iraq​

03 Mar 2022 00:00:00 | Update: 03 Mar 2022 00:08:03Iraqi Head of Mission in Dhaka Abdulsalam Saddam Mohaisen, Deputy Head of Mission in Dhaka Mohanad Al Darraji and Walton’s higher officials inaugurate TV and washing machine export to Iraq through cutting cake – Courtesy PhotoThe company made the announcement at a programme held at Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC’s Headquarter on Monday last, Walton said in a statement.During his visit to Walton factory, Iraqi Head of Mission in Dhaka Abdulsalam Saddam Mohaisen inaugurated the exports of Walton brand TV and washing machine to Iraq. Iraqi Deputy Head of Mission in Dhaka Mohanad Al Darraji was also present.Walton’s International Business Unit (IBU) officials informed that a renowned Iraqi company named ‘Noor Ishtar’ joined hands with Walton as a business partner to sale and market Walton TV and washing machine in the Iraqi market.The Iraqi delegation was welcomed at Walton factory with flower bouquet by Walton Hi-Tech Industries higher officials, including Deputy Managing Director Md Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker, IBU President Edward Kim, Senior Executive Directors Col. (Retd.) SM Shahadat Alam, Yusuf Ali and Walton TV’s Chief Business Officer Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain and IBU’s Vice-President Syed Al Imran.The delegation enjoyed a corporate video documentary on Walton at the headquarter conference room and then they visited Walton’s well-decorated products display centre as well as some production units, including refrigerator, television and washing machine.While expressing his reaction at the briefing, Abdulsalam Saddam Mohaisen said, “We are very pleased visiting Walton factory. You (Walton) are encouraging bilateral business through exports to Iraq. In future, I will see more exports from Walton.”He also noted that they are trying to establish business console between Iraq and Bangladesh aimed to facilitate bilateral trade and investment.Iraqi Deputy Head of Mission in Dhaka Mohanad Al Darraji said, “Walton is very good and big factory. They installed advance technologies machinery in the manufacturing plants. Walton are exporting electronics products to the European countries. We will support Walton to increase its export volume to Iraq.”Walton IBU President Edward Kim said, “We are moving ahead with a vision of becoming a global leader in the electronics industry. To reach the vision, Walton emphasized on expanding its brand presence in the global market. As a part of this, today Walton launched first-ever export of TV and washing machine under its brand logo to Iraq. In future, we are planning to set up Walton own manufacturing base in Iraq in collaboration with our Iraqi business partner.