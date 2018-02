Industry insiders said the local brand Walton is opening up a new era in the country’s electronics manufacturing industry

Walton, a local manufacturers of electronics products, has started to export spare parts of fridges to Indonesia as the first ever Bangladeshi company.On February 15, The company sent its first shipment thorough Chittagong port to an Indonesian fridge manufacturing company.Walton is exporting compressors, refrigerators doors, refrigerator door hinges, drawers, door plastic shelf, refrigerator cabinet body, power cables and plugs, poly bags, carton packages box for refrigerator with poly foam. Walton has been exporting world-class fridges to over 20 countries in Asia, Middle-east and Africa.Walton Group’s International Marketing Head Md Roquibul Islam said he hoped that Walton’s fridge parts would be exported to most refrigerator manufacturing units around the world in future.Industry insiders said the local brand Walton is opening up a new era in the country’s electronics manufacturing industry.Engineers of Walton RnD said they are manufacturing world-class refrigerators and different parts with the world’s latest technology.Walton Group’s Senior Operative Director Uday Hakim said, most of the global fridge manufacturing companies outsourced different parts to manufacture their respective brand’s refrigerators rather than producing all essential parts.“In this case, Bangladeshi brand Walton is manufacturing not only different technologies fridges with eye-catching designs but also all essential parts of fridges at its own factory,” he said.As a result, Walton has been able to ensure international standard of its produced fridges and thus they are bringing huge foreign currencies through export, he said, adding: “I think that export of fridge parts would further increase the positive image of Bangladesh in the global hi-tech appliance markets.”