Walton sets up research centre in South Korea​

Walton, one of the leading electronics manufacturers in Bangladesh, has set up a research and innovation centre in South Korea.

Star Business ReportSun Jun 5, 2022 03:07 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 5, 2022 03:13 PMWalton signed an agreement with a design house in South Korea recently in the presence of Walton Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Golam Murshed. Photo: collected" style="box-sizing: inherit;">Walton signed an agreement with a design house in South Korea recently in the presence of Walton Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Golam Murshed. Photo: collectedThe company also signed an agreement with a design house in South Korea to jointly work on bringing groundbreaking changes in the quality and design of electronics and technology products.The deal was signed in presence of Golam Murshed, managing director and chief executive officer of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, in Seoul on June 2, Walton said in a press release today.Addressing the event, Murshed said South Korea is undoubtedly a leading global hub of electronics and technology products."So, setting up a research centre and working jointly with a reputed design house is a giant step for the electronics sector in Bangladesh."Thanks to the combination of Walton's capabilities with South Korean expertise, consumers will get international standard products with innovative designs, he added.The initiative will bring a radical change in product quality and design, the company said.Walton recently acquired the rights of three reputed European electronics brands and their production plant, trademark, patent, design and software licence in 57 countries.Walton's Head of Supply Chain Mohasin Sarder, Head of Sourcing Aminul Islam and Head of Walton Refrigerator's R&I Centre Tofail Ahmed were also present at the event.