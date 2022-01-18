Walton set to enter North America; first shipment in mid-2022

Star Business Report
Mon Jan 10, 2022 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jan 10, 2022 02:30 PM
Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd, a giant in the local consumer electronics sector, is all set to enter the North American market through a shipment of home appliances sometime in the middle of 2022.
The company signed a partnership agreement with Danby Appliances, a compact appliance brand in North America, in order to expand the market for Walton brand products in the US and Canada.
The deal was signed on January 7, Walton said in a press release.
"We will supply refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, televisions, and small appliances to the North American market," said Abdur Rouf, vice president of the global business division at Walton.
The company will need to avail North American standard certification before entering the market and ensure product quality as such, he added.
Walton is currently exporting its products to more than 40 countries, including Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, according to the press release.
Rouf went on to say that Danby Appliances realized that the Bangladeshi electronics giant is capable of manufacturing home appliances as per their requirement.
"So, we agreed to develop and manufacture products in line with North American standards in collaboration with Danby, which will handle the sales and distribution of Walton products in North American markets," he said.
A team of senior officials from Walton recently visited the "Consumer Electronics Show (CES-2022)", the world's biggest tech trade show held in Las Vegas. It was there that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Walton and Danby.
Edward Kim, president of the global business division of Walton Hi-Tech Industries, and Andrew Raymond, chief financial officer of Danby Appliances, inked the MoU.
Golam Murshed, managing director and chief executive officer of Walton, said this partnership would help the company become one of the top global electronics brands by 2030.
President and CEO of Danby Jim Estill expressed his urge to collaborate in manufacturing, promoting and distributing Walton brand products in the North American region.
