Walton set to enter North America; first shipment in mid-2022

Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
Star Business Report
Mon Jan 10, 2022 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jan 10, 2022 02:30 PM

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd, a giant in the local consumer electronics sector, is all set to enter the North American market through a shipment of home appliances sometime in the middle of 2022.

The company signed a partnership agreement with Danby Appliances, a compact appliance brand in North America, in order to expand the market for Walton brand products in the US and Canada.

The deal was signed on January 7, Walton said in a press release.

"We will supply refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, televisions, and small appliances to the North American market," said Abdur Rouf, vice president of the global business division at Walton.

The company will need to avail North American standard certification before entering the market and ensure product quality as such, he added.

Walton is currently exporting its products to more than 40 countries, including Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, according to the press release.

Rouf went on to say that Danby Appliances realized that the Bangladeshi electronics giant is capable of manufacturing home appliances as per their requirement.

"So, we agreed to develop and manufacture products in line with North American standards in collaboration with Danby, which will handle the sales and distribution of Walton products in North American markets," he said.

A team of senior officials from Walton recently visited the "Consumer Electronics Show (CES-2022)", the world's biggest tech trade show held in Las Vegas. It was there that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Walton and Danby.

Edward Kim, president of the global business division of Walton Hi-Tech Industries, and Andrew Raymond, chief financial officer of Danby Appliances, inked the MoU.

Golam Murshed, managing director and chief executive officer of Walton, said this partnership would help the company become one of the top global electronics brands by 2030.

President and CEO of Danby Jim Estill expressed his urge to collaborate in manufacturing, promoting and distributing Walton brand products in the North American region.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
bluesky said:
It is a great piece of news!!!. Any comments, Mr. @Protest_again?
কালা মিয়া-রে খবর দিয়া লাভ নাই @bluesky ভাই, এটার গুরুত্ব সে কিছুই বুঝবে না, বোঝার ক্ষমতা-ও নাই... 8-)

আমার কাসে আরো ফাটাফাটি খবর ছিল ওয়াল্টন নিয়া , মাগার কইবার পারুম না - বিজনেস ছিরকেট। :lol:

আমার জানামতে ওরা গত দুই বছরে ইউ এস মার্কেট এ কোনো একটা ব্র্যান্ড এর কাছে ছোট সাত ইঞ্চি ট্যাবলেট ও সাপ্লাই দিসে। বেশ বড় আকারের শিপমেন্ট ছিল।
 
B

Bossman

Jul 11, 2010
Destranator said:
Danby Appliances has a turnover of $400 million. Bangladeshi taxi drivers in North America must be the wealthiest on the planet, if we are to follow the cow dung train of thought.
Food for head bobble.
Walton is a fake company as is the BD economy. Respect the Bangladeshi drivers in NYC as there are keeping your economy afloat.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
Bossman said:
Walton is a fake company as is the BD economy. Respect the Bangladeshi drivers in NYC as there are keeping your economy afloat.
Whatever makes you sleep at night my friend. 8-)

By the way all the upper end Refrigerators, TVs and Aircons in Waltons local lineup are IoT and app enabled.

Some of them even take Bangla voice commands.

8K resolution is available in TVs.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
Bossman said:
Not a good idea to post your own picture on the forum
You got that wrong.

Bangladeshis don't do head bobble moves like your Bhartiya brothers.

Our necks aren't screwed on loose that way....
Bossman said:
Off the shelf Chinese components
I may have posted Walton assembly processes maybe fifteen times in this forum showing what they make themselves.

Not only are you ignorant, you insist on your ignorance. :coffee:
 
B

Bossman

Jul 11, 2010
Bilal9 said:
You got that wrong.

Bangladeshis don't do head bobble moves like your Bhartiya brothers.

Our necks aren't screwed on loose that way....


I may have posted Walton assembly processes maybe fifteen times in this forum showing what they make themselves.

Not only are you ignorant, you insist on your ignorance.

Just like a street shitter sitting on their own poop and smiling - like there is nothing wrong with it. :coffee:
First I am not Indian. Secondly the old timers on this forum know my views and my attitude. I have no issues with Walton in particular or BD in general. More power to both of them. My issue is that some Bangladeshi posters tend to hype up everything about BD, it’s economy and business. Reality is a little different especially when ones sees the pervasive and abject poverty in BD, which doesn’t sync up with with the hype. You guys write about Walton as if it is the next Samsung. BD’s success is based on low cost garment production and garment business is all about the lowest production cost. This business is very sensitive to even slightest change in production cost and shifts continuously. So I would be a little conservative in popping the Champagne bottle. Same issue with the Indians. Indian and BDs GDP are grossly inflated.
 
B

bluesky

Jun 14, 2016
Bilal9 said:
You got that wrong.

Bangladeshis don't do head bobble moves like your Bhartiya brothers.

Our necks aren't screwed on loose that way....
A Japanese engineer was talking to me about this what you say Head Bobbling of the Indians. He was telling me, I still do not understand if it is a 'Yes' or a 'No' when they move their heads to answer a question. He was in India on a construction mission of a big chemical project.

I have seen this phenomenon in Japan when I talked to Indian kitchen boys here. I am not sure if it is a "yes" or a "No". Only an impoverished Indian can answer it.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
Bossman said:
First I am not Indian. Secondly the old timers on this forum know my views and my attitude. I have no issues with Walton in particular or BD in general. More power to both of them. My issue is that some Bangladeshi posters tend to hype up everything about BD, it’s economy and business. Reality is a little different especially when ones sees the pervasive and abject poverty in BD, which doesn’t sync up with with the hype. You guys write about Walton as if it is the next Samsung. BD’s success is based on low cost garment production and garment business is all about the lowest production cost. This business is very sensitive to even slightest change in production cost and shifts continuously. So I would be a little conservative in popping the Champagne bottle. Same issue with the Indians. Indian and BDs GDP are grossly inflated.
You "have no issues with Walton in particular or BD in general" yet you commented in this same thread a few posts ago that "Walton is a fake company as is the BD economy". :-)

I don't know what this contradiction is or you are simply unable to articulate things in English.

Walton Group's turnover last year exceeded $800 Million. Pran-RFL's turnover exceeded $500 mIllion. These are verified numbers from their CPA's.

Old timers in this forum also know me well (been here many years) and know I hardly ever go into "schwanz measuring" exercises with Pakistan, which is pointless.

What would I gain from it - bad mouthing Pakistani brothers and sisters??

In fact I have started threads promoting Pakistani machinery products and light engg. industry, here in this very sub-forum. That thread has not been made sticky yet, but it has been running a good half year now and I keep updating it. My goal has been nothing more or less than the exchange of business between our brotherly countries - to benefit both peoples as a group.

To hype Bangladesh achievements is the last thing I would personally do.

Instead I have been accused of being overly critical of Bangladeshi people and institutions and being a "Bihari" anti-Bangladeshi person from Geneva camp.

You are free to believe what you believe - but not being in Bangladesh you probably don't know that abject poverty only exists in Bangladesh in quite rare cases, this is not the Bangladesh of the 80's or the 90's. You need to pay a visit.

Bangladesh is ranked 76th in the 2021 Global Hunger Index. India is ranked 101st. Things change over time.

www.globalhungerindex.org

Global Hunger Index Scores by 2021 GHI Rank

For the 2021 GHI report, data were assessed for 135 countries. Out of these, there were sufficient data to calculate 2021 GHI scores for and rank 116 countries.
www.globalhungerindex.org www.globalhungerindex.org

Yes there IS poverty of course in Bangladesh, and as a country we ARE corrupt and chaotic, but hunger and social (health, education, jobs for women) indicator wise Bangladesh is not doing that badly.

You can say that all this is propaganda and Bangladesh only specializes in chaddi making, but then again, your information would be old and incorrect. I was previously a member of FBCCI (Dhaka Chamber of Commerce) and still keep up with members of that chamber and with many owner-members of the Dhaka business community. I know what is happening business wise in Bangladesh and diversification of production and exports are well under way, that I have personally seen.

Unless you have been to Bangladesh - you will never know. I am trying to provide enough information selflessly so people outside Bangladesh do know. Pictures and videos don't lie.

Part of the problem as a foreigner sitting overseas is not having enough information about Bangladesh and thinking that Bangladesh is in the same boat like twenty years ago. Or having information and still hiding a head in the sand - like an ostrich.

If you think what I provide is hype, then so be it. I am not going to ask you to participate in the enhanced trade between both countries.

But there will be many open-minded Pakistanis who will indeed avail themselves of the business and job opportunities in Bangladesh.
 
U

UKBengali

May 29, 2011
It is silly for either Pakistanis or Indians to think that BD is a country like them.

Unlike their countries, BD is a homogenous unitary country with an all powerful central government and next to no ethnic issues.

The only reason that they have living standards comparable to BD is that they had a 24 year headstart in independence as otherwise BD would be appreciably richer than both of them.

Anyway BD sees neither as any sort of be benchmark and should set it's sights on countries such as Indonesia now as it has passed both of them in terms of nominal per capita GDP now.
 
