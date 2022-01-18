Walton set to enter North America; first shipment in mid-2022

Bossman said: First I am not Indian. Secondly the old timers on this forum know my views and my attitude. I have no issues with Walton in particular or BD in general. More power to both of them. My issue is that some Bangladeshi posters tend to hype up everything about BD, it’s economy and business. Reality is a little different especially when ones sees the pervasive and abject poverty in BD, which doesn’t sync up with with the hype. You guys write about Walton as if it is the next Samsung. BD’s success is based on low cost garment production and garment business is all about the lowest production cost. This business is very sensitive to even slightest change in production cost and shifts continuously. So I would be a little conservative in popping the Champagne bottle. Same issue with the Indians. Indian and BDs GDP are grossly inflated. Click to expand...

Global Hunger Index Scores by 2021 GHI Rank For the 2021 GHI report, data were assessed for 135 countries. Out of these, there were sufficient data to calculate 2021 GHI scores for and rank 116 countries.

You "have no issues with Walton in particular or BD in general" yet you commented in this same thread a few posts ago that "Walton is a fake company as is the BD economy".I don't know what this contradiction is or you are simply unable to articulate things in English.Walton Group's turnover last year exceeded $800 Million. Pran-RFL's turnover exceeded $500 mIllion. These are verified numbers from their CPA's.Old timers in this forum also know me well (been here many years) and know I hardly ever go into "schwanz measuring" exercises with Pakistan, which is pointless.What would I gain from it - bad mouthing Pakistani brothers and sisters??In fact I have started threads promoting Pakistani machinery products and light engg. industry, here in this very sub-forum. That thread has not been made sticky yet, but it has been running a good half year now and I keep updating it. My goal has been nothing more or less than the exchange of business between our brotherly countries - to benefit both peoples as a group.To hype Bangladesh achievements is the last thing I would personally do.Instead I have been accused of being overly critical of Bangladeshi people and institutions and being a "Bihari" anti-Bangladeshi person from Geneva camp.You are free to believe what you believe - but not being in Bangladesh you probably don't know thatonly exists in Bangladesh in quite rare cases, this is not the Bangladesh of the 80's or the 90's. You need to pay a visit.Bangladesh is ranked 76th in the 2021 Global Hunger Index. India is ranked 101st. Things change over time.Yes there IS poverty of course in Bangladesh, and as a country we ARE corrupt and chaotic, but hunger and social (health, education, jobs for women) indicator wise Bangladesh is not doing that badly.You can say that all this is propaganda and Bangladesh only specializes in chaddi making, but then again, your information would be old and incorrect. I was previously a member of FBCCI (Dhaka Chamber of Commerce) and still keep up with members of that chamber and with many owner-members of the Dhaka business community. I know what is happening business wise in Bangladesh and diversification of production and exports are well under way, that I have personally seen.Unless you have been to Bangladesh - you will never know. I am trying to provide enough information selflessly so people outside Bangladesh do know. Pictures and videos don't lie.Part of the problem as a foreigner sitting overseas is not having enough information about Bangladesh and thinking that Bangladesh is in the same boat like twenty years ago. Or having information and still hiding a head in the sand - like an ostrich.If you think what I provide is hype, then so be it. I am not going to ask you to participate in the enhanced trade between both countries.But there will be many open-minded Pakistanis who will indeed avail themselves of the business and job opportunities in Bangladesh.