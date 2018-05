JUST IN

Walton launches 'Made in Bangladesh' laptops

12:00 AM, May 21, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:17 AM, May 21, 2018Walton has launched its 'Made in Bangladesh' laptops, which have been manufactured at its own production plant in Chandra of Gazipur. Four different models of laptops have been released under the Prelude R1 series, at an affordable price range of 19,990 to 23,550 BDT. Available in four different colors of black, silver, gray and gold, the laptops come with 14.1-inch HD display, 1.1 gigahertz Intel Apollo lake N3350 and N3450 processors, 4GB DDR3 RAM, Intel HD Graphics 500, 1 TB hard disk drive with 5000 mAh battery and HD camera.The laptops, which have been designed with students and young professionals in mind, comes with the Bijoy Bengali keyboard and will be available with genuine Microsoft software courtesy of Walton's recent partnership with the software giant.Walton inaugurated its own computer production plant on January 18th of 2018. The local brand launched 6 models of desktop PCs and 2 models of full HD monitors within a month of the inauguration of its plant. It is currently manufacturing and marketing 21 models of laptops, 6 models of desktop PCs, 2 models of full HD monitors along with various models of pen drives, gaming and regular keyboards and mouse.