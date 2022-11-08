Walton launches campaign on World Cup football Walton has introduced a campaign for the domestic television customers on the occasion of World Cup Football 2022. Under the 'hot sale' campaign, customers are offered attractive cash discounts and free jackets on the purchase of specific models of Walton LED and android smart TVs with Dolby...

FE ONLINE DESK | Published: November 08, 2022 18:20:17

Walton's higher officials pose for a photograph at the declaration program of Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos-enabled Walton TV's Hot Sale campaign centering the football world cup.

Walton has introduced a campaign for the domestic television customers on the occasion of World Cup Football 2022.

Under the 'hot sale' campaign, customers are offered attractive cash discounts and free jackets on the purchase of specific models of Walton LED and android smart TVs with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Walton TV's customers will get the benefits of 'hot sale' offer in every Walton plaza, distributor showroom and online sales platforms e-plaza and walcart.

The hot sale campaign will be effective from November 7 and continue till December 31, 2022, across the country, says a media release.

Moreover, the domestic premier brand also released three new models of premium series android smart TVs, including a 43-inch android smart TV with Dolby ATMOS and Dolby Vision, a 55-inch android smart DLED TV as well a popup camera-featured smart TV.

For the first time in Bangladesh, Walton released an android smart TV featuring with popup camera, said the release.

Prices of Walton 55-inch android smart DLED TV and pop-up camera smart TV are set at Tk 99,900 and Tk 84,900 respectively.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Director Rifah Tasnia Swarna launched the new models of premium series TVs in the 'hot sale' campaign as the chief guest at a declaration program held at its Corporate Office in Dhaka on Sunday.

Walton Hi-Tech's DMD Md. Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Walton's Senior ED SM Zahid Hasan, CMO Md. Firoj Alam, Walton TV's CBO Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Walton TV's Management Coordinator Humaira Hussain, and other senior officials of the company among others joined the event.

Speaking at the function, Walton Hi-Tech's Director Rifah Tasnia Swarna said, "Bangladeshi people are now like to watch sports on the big screen. Thus, we released 55-inch android smart DELD TV with state-of-the-art features at an affordable price for the television customers."

"Besides, we offered huge discounts, free jacket and some other attractive benefits to the customers on Walton TV purchase. I hope that these benefits will increase the customers' joys of football world cup," he said.

Walton's CMO Md. Firoj Alam said, "The demand and sales of television generally increase on the eve of the world cup. Walton targets to meet the lion's portion of this demand."

"We hope that Walton's new premium models Smart TVs and the 'hot sale' campaign will play an important role in achieving this target."