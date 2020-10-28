What's new

Walton is winning abroad

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
6,780
-5
9,839
Walton is winning abroad

COMPANIES
Mahfuz Ullah Babu
01 March, 2021, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2021, 10:55 pm

tbsnews.net

Walton is winning abroad

Occupying over two-thirds share of the local refrigerator market, around half of television and one-third of air conditioner markets, the company is now heavily pursuing its dreams to flourish in the global map
tbsnews.net tbsnews.net

Occupying over two-thirds share of the local refrigerator market, around half of television and one-third of air conditioner markets, the company is now heavily pursuing its dreams to flourish in the global map



After almost phasing out the foreign refrigerator brands in a decade, homegrown brand Walton is widely dominating the local market.

Occupying over two-thirds share of the local refrigerator market, around half of television and one-third of air conditioner markets, the company is now heavily pursuing its dreams to flourish in the global map.

Striving for maximum value addition and achieving technological excellence is paying off, as the company is seeing manifold demand abroad – both for its finished products and components like compressors, according to Engineer Golam Murshed, managing director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd.

"We expect the winning trend in the local market will continue, while the opportunity in the international market is much bigger," said the boss of the country's largest electronics and electrical appliance manufacturer.

In a short interview with The Business Standard over phone on Monday, he talked about the growing demand for Walton-made refrigerators, televisions, air-conditioners, appliances and said most quality conscious electronic markets including Germany are placing orders with Walton.

His company began exports in some least developed markets years ago, but the takeoff has been happening very recently as already 40 countries have proved to be markets of Walton and its nother brand Marcel.

"The days of a five-year warranty for refrigerator compressors are gone. Walton is now offering a 12 years' guarantee for the compressors it manufactures in Bangladesh, as the lone player for the vital component of refrigerators and air conditioners," said Golam Murshed.

He said the company has hired some best talents from the world's top companies so that they can drive Walton up to its "Vision 2030" for becoming one of the top five brands in the industry globally.

The Bangladesh government's policy support helped Walton grow. Golam Murshed said.
"The company needs to work in some countries where it faces non-tariff barriers," said Murshed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

onebyone
Here's why Ant Group is about to shatter IPO records
Replies
1
Views
174
Viet
Viet
Shah_G
Very interesting war scenario between India and Pakistan
2 3
Replies
34
Views
8K
Shah_G
Shah_G
Signalian
Fiction: The India-Pakistan War of 2019
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
11K
Pakistan First
Pakistan First
C
Bangladesh enjoying heavy industry expansion, attracting Japan firms
Replies
6
Views
2K
Lone
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom