Walton gets huge export orders in China’s Canton Fair

The country’s electronics giant ‘Walton’ has received remarkable amount of export orders for its produced wide range of local electronics and electrical appliances at the just concluded world’s largest electronics fair titled ‘Canton Fair’, held on April 15 to 19 at Guangzhou province in China.



In addition, a large number of entrepreneurs from different countries who visited Walton Pavilion in the Canton Fair also showed their keen interest to visit Walton industrial park at Chandra in Gazipur with the aim of placing orders.

Walton authorities are highly optimistic about getting giant amount of export orders from those foreign buyers very soon.Roqibul Islam, head of international marketing of Walton Group, said, the prime target of taking part in the world’s mega expo for the second consecutive years is to expand the export destinations of Walton brand appliances. To this extent, Walton made huge success as some new export markets like Lebanon, Myanmar, Brazil, Argentina, Russia, Fiji, Ghana, Thailand and so many are expected to be created.”



Walton officials informed that a Lebanon based company named ‘Mohammad and Ali Mobarok’ placed an order to Walton for supplying 10 containers non-frost refrigerators. In addition, two businessmen, one is Martins Aguliar from Brazil and the another is Kosin from Thailand, expressed keen interest in importing Walton brand’s ‘Made in Bangladesh’ labeled compressors.

In addition, some other entrepreneurs from Peru, America, Thailand, Senegal, Russia, United Arab Emirates and Trinidad assured of visiting Walton Industrial Park in Bangladesh with the aim of placing orders. Of them, Javier of Peru and Vijai of Trinidad are interested to import Walton fridges.



Mahmood of the USA, Tajeddine Hicham of Ghana, Munesh Prasad and Mohammed of UAE are expected to place orders for all electronics and electrical appliances after visiting Walton factory. Rudoman Igor of Russia and Wael Fawzy of Senegal showed interest in importing Walton brand’s LED TV and fridges. In addition, Walton expects orders for its home appliances from Cynthia of Argentina.



Mir Abul Hassan, country director of Walton in China and coordinator of the Walton Mega Pavilion at the Canton Fair, said, Walton has drawn the foreign buyers’ attention towards the ‘Made in Bangladesh’ labeled electronics and electrical appliances products.

The entrepreneurs of different countries gathered ins and outs information on Walton brand products from the company’s representatives. And finally, they praised on Walton products for some distinctive features like world-class quality, eye-catching designs and colours, and reasonable rates.”

Mentionable, Walton is a pioneer Bangladeshi company which took part in Canton Fair for the two consecutive years under the category of Electronics and Household Electrical Appliances. Walton set up a mega pavilion at the International Pavilion ground in the fair to showcase its wide-range of world-class products like intelligent inverter technologies refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, LED televisions, rechargeable fans, electric switch-sockets, induction cookers, blenders, acid lead rechargeable batteries and so many products.