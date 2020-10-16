Walton exports LED TVs to Greece Earlier, it exported products to Western and Central European countries

Local electronics giant Walton started exporting its light emitting diode television (LED TV) to Greece, with the first consignment dispatched recently.The exports was another milestone for the ‘Made in Bangladesh’ labeled electronics brand in expanding its business to European markets, said a press release.Earlier, it exported products to Western and Central European countries, it added.Marking the Greece shipment, Walton arranged a program titled ‘Expanding Export Market To Greece’ at the Walton Corporate Office’s in the capital recently.Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Director Raisa Sigma Hima, International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim, TV’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain and European business head Engineer Tauseef Al Mahmud Walton’s Greek business partner Georgios Tziallas, were present, among others, in the event.Edward Kim said that Walton was committed to provide the best input in both software and hardware in their devices.Through Walton’s partnership with the leading European electronics companies and retailers, it aimed to establish Bangladesh as one of the top electronic product manufacturers in global market, he said.Eventually market expansion into the European region would not only help grow Bangladeshi electronics business globally but also help unlock new channels to market other type of electronic goods as well, Edward added.“I am really very happy to see all the state-of-the-art production facilities of Walton Television and really appreciate their efforts to maintain a rigorous QC policy,” said Georgios Tziallas.Tauseef Al Mahmud said, Greece was an important business hub for the Southeastern Europe, and being a high potential electronic market."We strongly believe our partnership will yield some great results in the near future," he hoped.