What's new

Walton emerges as the second largest listed company

DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
2,874
-509
4,871
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
In last one week, almost every day the company left behind at least one big company such as United Power, Square Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Bangladesh to occupy a better spot in market valuation

1601542296179.png


Within a week of its debut at the local bourses, Walton Hi-Tech Industries has emerged as the second largest listed company of the country, next to Grameenphone only.

Disclosed business growth and extremely low float of shares made Walton such a hotcake in the bourses that almost no investor inquired about the price of the stock during its first six trading days.

Buyers had been bidding at the ceiling of the allowable limit of the day's price and very few investors preferred to cater them with supply.


At its debut on September 23, Walton ousted drug maker Renata from the fifth spot at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in terms of market capitalisation.


Meanwhile, the home-grown leading electronics and appliance manufacturer's market capitalisation increased to Tk22,935 crore on Wednesday, up from Tk11,450 crore on its first day at the bourses.


In last one week, almost every day the company left behind at least one big company such as United Power, Square Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Bangladesh to occupy a better spot in market valuation.

However, with 6.62% of the current DSE market capitalisation, Walton Hi-Tech is now outperformed only by Grameenphone.

Grameenphone is a Tk44,599 crore company contributing 12.87% of the DSE market capitalisation.

As the market price of Walton shares is yet to show any sign of stop rising, analysts are curiously watching how the company catches up with Grameenphone or at least reduces the gap in company size.

Walton issued each of its primary shares to the public at Tk252 in its widely discussed initial public offering (IPO) this year.

In its debut, Walton Hi-Tech shares closed at Tk378 and the closing price was Tk757 on Wednesday.

While ringing the bell for Walton last week, DSE Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Hoq said Walton's listing with the capital market is a milestone.

He also expected that Walton would do better than the multinational companies listed on the country's capital market, and it is already evident that his expectations are being realised.

Walton collected Tk100 crore from the market to expand its business and repay some bank loans.

Many analysts believe that the company with net asset value per share of Tk243 and annual profit per share of Tk45.87 entered the market mainly for a price discovery.

Thanks to a supportive policy and its own hunger for growth, Walton has emerged as Bangladesh's refrigerator giant in its journey of two decades.

Now fast acquiring a technological edge in electronics, it is now moving exponentially towards becoming an international market player.



Source
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Homo Sapiens Walton starts TV export to Poland Bangladesh Defence Forum 21
Homo Sapiens Walton, a local household name, now wants the world to take to its products Bangladesh Defence Forum 2
The Ronin Walton starts compressor export to Turkey, appoints Kargi as distributor Bangladesh Defence Forum 1
The Ronin Walton makes Medicart robot for Covid-19 patients Bangladesh Defence Forum 8
B Walton's ventilators to begin clinical trials today Bangladesh Defence Forum 19
The Ronin Walton prepares three ventilators for clinical trials COVID-19 Coronavirus 6
B Walton starts making goggles, face shield for doctors, medical staff Bangladesh Defence Forum 5
U Walton shares Tk 770 million profits with staff Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
ghost250 Running out of ventilators is a real possibility. And Walton comes to rescue. COVID-19 Coronavirus 28
B Walton has great prospects. But questions hang over its IPO prospectus. Bangladesh Defence Forum 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top