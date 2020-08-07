Walton Compressor: Country’s first and only compressor manufacturing factory With the inauguration of the plant, Bangladesh has emerged as the world’s 15th as well as the Asia’s 8th compressor manufacturing country

Walton Compressor: Country’s first and only compressor manufacturing factory

The news/feature below is about 7 months old. But, I am posting it for the BD PDF members to know about this WALTON success in manufacturing air compressors in the country. I personally do not care about the export of this item. I care about its implication in industrializing the country.The air compressor is the mother of many electrically operated machines and equipment. WALTON will use them in its fridges and other home appliances. But, there are hundred other uses of this item depending on its purpose, size, and capacity.Please note below where this item can be used. WALTON may not produce all kinds of compressors written below, but other companies will certainly come forward to do the job. The air compressor is the core of many machines.This news made me optimistic about the future of BD industrialization. No amount of foreign-assisted Padma Bridge will develop the country, but rapid and heavy industrialization will do it. And air compressors are one of the core components. -@bluesky-28 July, 2020, 09:10 pmLast modified: 28 July, 2020, 09:13 pmWith the inauguration of the plant, Bangladesh has emerged as the world’s 15th as well as the Asia’s 8th compressor manufacturing countryWalton High-tech Industries Limited established the country's first-ever and only compressor manufacturing factory on April 6, 2017.With the inauguration of the plant, Bangladesh has emerged as the world's 15th as well as the Asia's 8th compressor manufacturing country said a press release issued by Walton on Tuesday.The state-of-the art compressor manufacturing factory was inaugurated by the then Finance Minister AMA Muhith.With this inauguration, a new era was begun in the country's hi-tech products manufacturing sector the release added.Walton has been manufacturing high standard compressors using world's latest German technology.To ensure highest standard in production of the compressors, over 100 young and meritorious engineers of Walton received training from Europe the release said.Walton Compressor's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Meer Muzahedin Islam said, "With state-of-the art technology and advanced machineries, Walton's highly skilled engineers are manufacturing compressor and its essential parts.""At the production stage, we are following 'zero tolerances' policy to quality issue. Before the final use, we have made several tests on the produced compressor for ensuring the reliable performance.""One of the tests is ON-OFF test to ensure that the compressor will have run without any problem as it switches on and off for the duration of its long life time. Besides, wear test was performed for 2000 hours to determine the durability of the compressors' components," added Meer.The CEO also said that only after passing these tests, the produced compressors get QC pass.As a result, Walton is offering 12 years guaranty on its compressors. To maintain high quality of the essential components, Walton compressor factory installed an international standard QC (Quality Control) laboratory, equipped with advanced testing tools and machineries. Besides, Walton has own motherboard manufacturing unit.In its compressor factory, Walton installed world's advanced Hemi Anechoic Acoustic Chamber imported from USA to ensure the lowest noise level of the compressor. At the production stage, each component is measured with high precision up to as 0.2 micron. It should be noted that 1 micron is one thousandth of a millimeter.For this purpose, Walton Compressors are using several of the latest and most precise measuring equipment such as CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machine) which is imported from a world-class German brand.At this moment, Walton compressor factory has the capacity of manufacturing 4 million or 40 lakh units of compressors annually. A team of highly skilled engineers are working relentlessly with the plan of raising the annual production capacity to 10 million or 1 crore units by 2025 the release added.After meeting our own demand, Walton has been exporting finished compressors as well as essential parts to different countries. Just after starting the production, a German based world's renowned compressor manufacturing industry has been importing huge volume of essential parts from Walton.Recently, Walton started exporting compressors to Turkey, which is well-known as the business hub in the Eurasian region. Apart from these nations, Walton has been exporting compressors to Iraq, Slovakia, Austria and other countries the release added.The international marketing team of Walton has been working on expanding Walton products' export markets to different regions and countries like North and South America, Middle East, Africa, Russia and Europe.As a result, Walton has been receiving export orders from various renowned global brands.Already, a world-famous refrigerator manufacturing company has expressed the interest of importing 2 million or 20 lakh units of compressors from Walton said the release.Walton hopes that the export volume of its compressors would reach 1 million or 10 lakh units by 2021. The company is now moving ahead with a target of achieving a great milestone of exporting 5 million or 50 lakh units of compressors by 2025 said the release.To meet the global demands for highly efficient, light weight and low-cost compressors, the R&D (Research and Development) team of Walton compressor has been working on introducing a new series of its compressor, which would set up a new performance standard globally.They hope that the new series compressors would be come into production by the end of 2021. And then, the exports of 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged Walton compressors would increase remarkably.Walton Hi-Tech Industries Additional Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed said, "The goal of Walton is to be the world's leading compressor manufacturing industry."Now, Walton products are being exported to around 35 countries in the world.A team of national and international experts from Italy, Japan and South Korea is working on Walton's product design, production as well as global marketing.From the Switzerland based international testing lab 'SGS,' various products of Walton have already received several standard certificates like CE, ROHS, EMC etc said the release.These standard certificates are essential for exporting electronics products to Europe.