Walton comes out of the red in Q2

Walton comes out of the red in Q2​

FE REPORT | Published: January 27, 2023 09:08:31
Walton comes out of the red in Q2


Walton Hi-Tech Industries secured a profit of Tk 604.58 million in the second quarter of the FY23, a significant improvement from the loss incurred in the previous quarter.



However, year-on-year profit plunged 63.4 per cent in the quarter ended in December last year.
The company blamed Covid, Russia-Ukraine war, high inflation and global policy tightening for the sharp decline in income in Q2, FY23, compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The EPS (earnings per share) came down to Tk 2 for Q2, FY23 from Tk 5.45 a year ago.
The company's operating profit declined 6.37 per cent to Tk 2.08 billion in Oct-Dec 2022 from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Walton endured a loss of Tk 460.96 million in Q1, FY23 mainly because of a whopping 777 per cent year-on-year rise in finance cost to Tk 3.22 billion. The finance burden cooled a bit to Tk 1.46 billion in Q2, FY23 compared to Q1, FY23. But the cost was still much higher than in Q2, FY22.

That is why the quarterly profit dropped compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Apart from the pandemic and the war, pricier raw materials, higher freight costs, an unstable global market, and currency devaluation pushed up the production cost, shrinking the profit margin, the company said.

It also said VAT had been imposed on the supply of refrigerator products.
The sales revenue fell 23 percent to Tk 11.07 billion for Q2, FY23 from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Walton's operating cash flow, however, rose significantly for July-December of the FY23, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, driven by better management of inventories, improvement in receivables, close monitoring of expenses, and better utilization of resources, it said. Besides, payment to suppliers and others has fallen, which helped achieve the healthy operating cash flow.

The company has a net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk 61.07 for July-December 2022 against Tk (16.78) for July-December 2021. The company's sponsor-directors hold 99 per cent of shares, institutes 0.39 percent, foreigners 0.1 percent, and general investors 0.52 per cent.
The stock came down to the floor price of Tk 1,047.7 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on September 1, 2022, and has remained there since.

mufazzal.fe@gmail.com
 
The "going in red" was meant to be temporary so not surprised.
What does worry me though is nepotism creeping into the Walton Board of Directors - the owners have recently started shoehorning their unqualified, inexperienced offsprings/relatives onto the board. Perfect recepie for driving this world class enterprise into the ground and dashing our hopes along with it.

Examples:
The "going in red" was meant to be temporary so not surprised.
What does worry me though is nepotism creeping into the Walton Board of Directors - the owners have recently started shoehorning their unqualified, inexperienced offsprings/relatives onto the board. Perfect recepie for driving this world class enterprise into the ground and dashing our hopes along with it.

Don't be too worried. Even giants like Samsung are not immune to nepotism. These are all family businesses after all.
 
The "going in red" was meant to be temporary so not surprised.
What does worry me though is nepotism creeping into the Walton Board of Directors - the owners have recently started shoehorning their unqualified, inexperienced offsprings/relatives onto the board. Perfect recepie for driving this world class enterprise into the ground and dashing our hopes along with it.

Japan has very few examples of nepotism. Once a son grows up and finishes his schooling, he is not allowed to work in the company that is owned by his father or grandfather. Because it ruins his future as well as the future of the company.

His mother would ask her child to seek employment in any other company where he would learn how to work as an ordinary worker. This exposes him to the harsh world that makes him strong.

Also, by tradition, he would not brag about his parent's company. With humility, he would work hard and learn many things about the work in a company. After the son is over 30 years old, he would be approached by his mother to join the family company.

He joins it but as a small employee who does only miscellaneous work too unimportant for others to do. This is how he gains the trust of the workers. Gradually, his father starts giving him better works to do if he does his errands well.

A person is not trusted for a big job if he fails to do his small errands at hand.

Yes, I am talking about Japan and not our Golden BD.
 
The "going in red" was meant to be temporary so not surprised.
What does worry me though is nepotism creeping into the Walton Board of Directors - the owners have recently started shoehorning their unqualified, inexperienced offsprings/relatives onto the board. Perfect recepie for driving this world class enterprise into the ground and dashing our hopes along with it.

Global economic downturn is feeding through to lower turnover and profit for Walton as is for all other businesses in BD as we are seeing this week as they report their financial stats.

This is to be expected but I am hoping 2023 Q3 onwards business will return to normal.

Nepotism is not good and point is well made. Lets hope your fears are not realised and these nepobabies have learned from their family how to steer the ship through choppy waters.
 
The "going in red" was meant to be temporary so not surprised.
What does worry me though is nepotism creeping into the Walton Board of Directors - the owners have recently started shoehorning their unqualified, inexperienced offsprings/relatives onto the board. Perfect recepie for driving this world class enterprise into the ground and dashing our hopes along with it.

I may be wrong but I saw her appointment some three/four years ago. But they may just be being careful about trust.

You won't see them hiring Indians in top management that's for sure.

They still have 70% local share of fridges and TV's I believe.....

They will need to make good decisions

Amader subcontinent e shobjaigai ek i obostha.
 
Look at our two Lady PMs. Both had no prior experience/ knowledge of more than doing kitchen work. Yet, they have become the Chief executives of a country.

It is possible only in the three countries in S. Asia. No wonder these countries are run so poorly.
 

