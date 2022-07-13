Walton CEO visits European brand ACC’s production plant in Italy​

Walton CEO visits European brand ACC’s production plant in Italy Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed has visited the production plant of ACC, a renowned European electronics brand, in Italy. Walton Hi-Tech Industries PCL has recently acquired the rights of European brands ACC, Zanussi Elettromeccanica (ZEM) and Verdichter...

FE ONLINE DESK | Published: July 13, 2022 16:38:11Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed has visited the production plant of ACC, a renowned European electronics brand, in Italy.Walton Hi-Tech Industries PCL has recently acquired the rights of European brands ACC, Zanussi Elettromeccanica (ZEM) and Verdichter (VOE) along with their trademark in 57 countries, all R&D intellectual properties (patents, design and software licences) and a fully automated inverter and non-inverter compatible compressor plant.During the visit, the Walton CEO also observed the progress of dismantling work of the ACC production plant and the technical training of engineers and technicians along with giving them necessary directives, according to a press release.Golam Murshed also exchanged greetings with colleagues on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest festivals for Muslims.The Walton employees, who are now in Italy, were very much delighted to have their CEO among them during the Eid festival.The press release says the dismantling work of the production plant of ACC along with all kinds of types of machinery and bringing them to Bangladesh from Italy is going on in full swing.A team of more than a hundred Bangladeshi engineers and technicians are now in Italy to perform the work successfully and have the necessary technical training. The Walton CEO rushed to them to encourage them as they are away from family during the Eid festival.Walton Hi-Tech's director Tahmina Afrose Tanna, ACC's R&D Director Raul Bosco Jr., Supply Chain Head Daniela Pierborn, Quality Director Luca Dalla Sega, HR Director Fedricha Magnoler, Walton Hi-Tech's DMD Alamgir Alam Sarker, Walton Compressor CBO Rabiul Alam Rajib, Executive Director of Compressor R&I Meer Muzahedin Islam were among others present during the visit.Walton CEO Golam Murshed said the state-of-the-art compressor production plant of ACC will be brought to Bangladesh with all types of machinery from Italy,He said the dismantling work has witnessed overall progress of 60 per cent.He expressed his hope that this move will open a new era in Bangladesh in the manufacturing industry with the most energy-efficient compressors with advanced technology.According to the relevant sources, this move will let Bangladeshi buyers have premium quality products and the 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged electronics products will get more acceptance in the global market.Walton Hi-Tech's MD and CEO Golam Murshed, Director Tahmina Afrose Tanna and other top officials at the ACC production plant in Italy.