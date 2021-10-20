Walton aims to export $100m worth products in 2021-22FY Bangladeshi electronic giant Walton has aimed to export $100 million worth of 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled products to the world market in the current fiscal year of 2021-22. Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Golam Murshed announced the export...

Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Golam Murshed announced the export target at a two-day long 'Walton International Business Summit-2021' held at the Grand Sultan Tea Resort and Golf at Sreemangal on Monday.The Walton International Business Unit (IBU) branch has organised this summit as part of the implementation of the roadmaps in this regard, said a press release.Setting targets of exporting products worth $100 million by 2022 and initiating other future course of plans for export expansion were mainly focused in the summit.Golam Murshed congratulated the Walton's IBU team on its great success in expanding export market to developed countries especially in Europe.IBU President Edward Kim placed a set of plans about the implementation of the roadmap to achieve 'Vision-Go Global 2030' and future action plans to meet the export targets in the current fiscal year.He said the export volume of Walton products was less than one million dollars in 2018 and 19. But in 2020, the export increased to 14 million USD and despite the dire situation of Covid-19, as new export markets for Walton products have been created in 14 countries, including 9 in Europe.Additional Managing Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Abul Bashar Hawlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarkar, Amdadul Haque Sarkar, Eva Rizwana Nilu, Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarkar, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan and Amin Khan, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Walton Air Conditioner's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tanvir Rahman, Refrigerator's CBO Anisur Rahman Mallick, TV's CBO Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Vice-Presidents Abdur Rouf and Saeed Al Imran were among others present at the summit."