Walton aims to become the top electrical appliance brand by 2022

FE Online Desk | Published: March 15, 2021 12:16:30Bangladesh’s leading electronics brand Walton has set a goal to be the market leader in the domestic electrical appliances sector by 2022.Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed made the announcement at the ‘Electrical Appliance Distributor Conference’ held at the company’s headquarter at Chandra in Gazipur on Saturday.Walton made huge investment in its state-of-the art manufacturing plant, research and development department of the electrical appliances to achieve the goal, according to a media release received today (Monday).The conference was attended by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Directors SM Rezaul Alam, Tahmina Afrose Tanna and Sabiha Jarin Orona.Over 500 distributors of the Walton electrical appliances from all over the country took part in the conference, the release says.The best distributors were awarded at the function.WHIL Deputy Managing Director Eva Rezwana Nilu, Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Walton Plaza Trade’s Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Firoj Alam and Amin Khan were also present, among others, at the event.