Walton, a local household name, now wants the world to take to its products



MD talks about its ambitions and ethics

In the 2018-19 financial year, Walton's revenue soared 89 per cent year-on-year to Tk 5,177.3 crore. The company's earnings per share stood at Tk 45.87 in that period.

The company had orders for 2.5 lakh refrigerators and 22,000 ACs from India. It only managed to dispatch 2,000 ACs, with the rest deferred.