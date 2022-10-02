Walther PDP Performance Duty Pistol (Germany)​

Specification Value Full text name Walther PDP Performance Duty Pistol (Germany) Caliber cartridge 9mm Luger - 9x19 Luger / Parabellum Action type semi-automatic Trigger type sa Overall length, mm 184, 198, 210 Barrel length, mm 102, 115, 127 Weight empty, kg 690 - 745 Magazine capacity, rounds 15, 18

Thel (PDP stands for Performance Duty Pistol) is the newest product of the legendary German gun making company Carl Walther. Introduced in 2021 as a service, self-defense and practical sport pistol, it is based on the earlier Walther PPQ M2 pistol, with certain changes in shape and size. The most important update is the “optics ready” design of the slide, with integrated mounting interface for modern micro-compact red dot sights.Walther PDP pistol with an optional micro Red Dot sightThe Walther PDP pistol is available in several major configurations, offering three barrel lengths (4”, 4.5” and 5”, with proportionally sized slides) and two frame sizes, Full-size and Compact. Frames differ by the height of the grip. Full-size grip can accommodate 18-round magazine, while shorter Compact grip normally accommodates 15-round magazine. Both frames are made from modern impact resistant polymer, and both feature removable grip backstraps that offer further customization of the grip shape.Walther PDP pistol, compact versionWalther PDP pistol, full-size version with a 5-inch barrelPistol features classic Browning-type short recoil operated action with tilting barrel. Locking is achieved by a single lug on the barrel that engages the ejection window on the slide. Barrel tilting upon recoil is controlled by a cam projection below its breech, which interacts with the steel insert in the frame.The Walther PDP pistol features striker-fired trigger unit, with now-common pre-cocked action. Gun features no manual safeties, and an automated trigger safety offers additional protection from unintended discharges. The slide stop levers are positioned on both sides of the frame. Gun uses double-stack, single feed magazines. Magazine release button can be installed on either side of the frame, at the base of the trigger guard. All Walther PDP pistols feature adjustable rear sights and Red Dot mounting interfaces, placed at the top of the slide and covered by a removable plate, when not in use.