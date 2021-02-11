Wallets at the ready:

Bangladesh’s government lavishes money on the army

But in buying soldiers’ loyalty, it has also put them at the heart of powerFeb 11th 2021When al jazeera, a Qatari television network, accused Bangladesh’s army chief not only of helping to hide his two fugitive brothers, who are on the run from a murder conviction, but also of steering military procurement contracts their way, the Bangladeshi government did not investigate the allegations. It did not even bother to rebut the claims in detail—including the assertion by one of the fugitives that Sheikh Hasina Wajed, the prime minister, was aware of and happy with this arrangement. Instead, it simply dismissed the whole story as a “smear campaign”.Sheikh Hasina has a peculiar relationship with the armed forces. It was soldiers who got her into politics in the first place, by murdering her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s first president, as well as most of her family, during a coup in 1975. Ever since, she has pursued the two somewhat contradictory ends of avenging the killings and cultivating close ties with the army, lest she be toppled herself.Sheikh Hasina’s party, the Awami League, was previously less popular among the armed forces than its main opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which was founded by army officer and war hero, Ziaur Rahman, and is now headed by his wife, Khaleda Zia. Yet since Sheikh Hasina began her second stint in power in 2009, she has gradually purged the armed forces of BNP supporters and promoted loyalists like Aziz Ahmed, the current army chief and the subject of Al Jazeera accusations (photo, left). At the same time, it showered the armed forces with advantages. Close relatives of soldiers can receive health care in military hospitals, considered the best in the country. In 2015, it doubled salaries in the armed forces, as well as for the civil service.Government spending on defense increased by 123% between 2008 and 2017, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a watchdog, despite the absence of obvious military threats. The military bought Chinese fighter jets and tanks and built several large new bases, such as one of the 620 hectares in the southern Patuakhali district that the prime minister opened in 2018.During Sheikh Hasina’s decade in power, the armed forces also massively expanded their business interests, in part thanks to the Bangladesh Army Welfare Trust (AWT) and Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS). These two foundations of the well-being of soldiers and veterans are technically independent of the military, but managed by serving officers. According to its website, SKS alone, assets of over 60 billion taka (700 million dollars). Among the strengths of AWT, meanwhile, several luxury hotels and the company that manufactures the voting machines used in national elections. There was no tender for the contract; Watch groups and opposition politicians complain that the design of the machines makes it easier to rig votes.The armed forces also manage many infrastructure projects on behalf of the government – an alarming prospect given the practices Al Jazeera has alleged. The Navy spent $ 300 million to develop a refugee camp on an isolated island, for example. The Air Force is in charge of extending the main airport in Dhaka, the capital. The army is in charge of the construction of highways.Senior officers are also offered explicit opportunities for personal enrichment, in the form of land in Dhaka, a cramped city of 18 square meters. They all receive plots on which they have the right to build a seven-story building, with up to seven apartments. In theory, this is a form of housing allowance; in practice, agents sell at least part of the apartments at a huge profit. Many serving or retired officers are also given posh jobs in government: running the National Port Authority, for example, or the agency that regulates tea cultivation. Even the lower ranks enjoy lucrative advantages: the government passes on the roughly $ 10,000 it receives from the UN for every Bangladeshi soldier deployed on a peacekeeping mission.This hug worked. Although the military has seized power three times and ruled the country for 15 of the 50 years since independence, it has let Sheikh Hasina be. But by buying her loyalty, she put it at the heart of government. Given her lack of a clear successor, her banishment from politics may not last longer than she does. ■This article appeared in the Asia section of the print edition under the title “Wallets at the ready”