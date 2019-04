Wall of poverty and ears of luxury. The Drama of PTM

I was today watching Pashteen's reaction to DGISPR press conference. The reaction was taken by VOAURDU.While watching the reaction I saw a strange contrast and thought I should share with you all to get your views.In this interview the VOA lifafa was sitting in a luxury office and Pashteen was in room where wall were like not completely constructed. But then I looked at his ears and found PKR 32000 ear set. So if this is not drama then what is it?