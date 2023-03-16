What's new

Wall of a House Has to be Demolished to Provide Stones for Pelting: March 2023 in Lahore

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
1,768
0
2,420
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Some reports are now coming in from the events of March 14 & 15. According to a Lahore based journalist, political workers ran out of the stones for pelting on fascist forces or Rana Sana Ullah.

-An old Lady who is resident of Zaman Park asked political workers to demolish the wall of her house to get stones for pelting. So eventually, her wall was demolished partially to provide stones for defense against PDM forces.

-There are story of makeshift bridge on the canal which workers used to cross to the other side to avaoid heave shelling.

-At one point the only thing between Rangers and Zaman Park residence was Murad Saeed with only 40 workers to defend a gate. How did that go down?

- Role of female political workers who were arranging salt & water from nearby houses in Zaman Park since all other roads to Zaman Park were blocked. Water mixed with salt was used to counter effects of tear gas.

This all sounds a scenes from a cheesy movie or a fiction book but apparently that's how it went down last night in Lahore.


 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Imran dodges arrest after Islamabad Police show up at Lahore residence with court summons
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
2K
TheDarkKnight
TheDarkKnight
HAIDER
Don’t fall into this trap’: Imran postpones election rally in Lahore after govt imposes Section 144
2
Replies
15
Views
307
villageidiot
V
AsianLion
Lahoris get beating of a Lifetime by Police| Grand Operation against PTI| Lahore City birthplace destroyed| Standing-up for Imran Khan political rally
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
94
Views
3K
AsianLion
AsianLion
ghazi52
PTI announces ‘historic public rally’ in Lahore
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
205
Views
4K
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI worker Ali Bilal died in car accident: CM Mohsin Naqvi
2 3
Replies
30
Views
694
Salik
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom