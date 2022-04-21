What's new

Walkout by U.S., others did not derail G20 meeting's focus, Indonesia's Indrawati says (Reuters)

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
16,161
22
19,110
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

Walkout by U.S., others did not derail G20 meeting's focus, Indonesia's Indrawati says​

Reuters

April 20 (Reuters) - A walkout by officials from the United States, Britain and Canada over Russia's participation in a meeting of finance officials from the world's 20 biggest economies did not derail the meeting's focus on finding common ground to address headwinds confronting global growth, the body's chair said on Wednesday.

Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who chaired the meeting, said the walkout during the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting was "not a total surprise" and was not disruptive to the group's wider discussion.

"I am confident this will not erode cooperation or the importance of the G20 forum," Indrawati said at a press conference following the meeting.

Reporting By Dan Burns, Editing by Franklin Paul

www.reuters.com

Walkout by U.S., others did not derail G20 meeting's focus, Indonesia's Indrawati says

A walkout by officials from the United States, Britain and Canada over Russia's participation in a meeting of finance officials from the world's 20 biggest economies did not derail the meeting's focus on finding common ground to address headwinds confronting global growth, the body's chair said...
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
6,970
20
8,116
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
It actually forces the parties that remain to come up with growth models outside of the influence of the Anglosphere. It would be Interesting if they can develop a strategy outside of the US and the Chinese spheres. If any region of the world could do it, it would probably be ASEAN.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
16,161
22
19,110
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

Officials walk out of G20 meeting over Russia’s participation​

1,336 views
Apr 21, 2022
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Indos
Russia's G20 membership under fire from US, Western allies
2
Replies
20
Views
636
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
Indos
Indonesia Records $2 Billion Budget Surplus in January
Replies
12
Views
494
Indos
Indos
艹艹艹
China will work with Asian countries to beef up use of local currencies in trade and investment
2
Replies
16
Views
823
Daniel808
Daniel808
Indos
Indonesia Has Been Punching Below Its Weight (Bloomberg)
Replies
0
Views
141
Indos
Indos
Indos
Indonesia to Host G20 Summit Next Year: What Will be on the Agenda?
Replies
12
Views
679
not_two
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom