Walking Tour of HYDERABAD

WALKING TOUR OF HYDERABAD PAKISTAN, WALKING THROUGH SHAHI BAZAR, RESHAM BAZAR, CITY WALK, 4K60FPS, this colorful market is one of the main attractions of the city. The Shahi Bazar is considered one of the longest bazars in Asia. It starts from Pakka Fort and ends at Market Tower (Naval Rai Clock Tower). It's about 2km long. Here you can find some of Hyderabad's oldest bazaars selling arts, crafts, embroidery and jewelry of Sindhi heritage. It's around 400 years old bazar. Resham Bazar is another popular bazar here - they're very near by. It's a different world :).
 

