  • Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Walking Back Home After Gang-Rape, Teen Assaulted Again In Madhya Pradesh

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by TruthTheOnlyDefense, Jul 11, 2018

    TruthTheOnlyDefense

    TruthTheOnlyDefense FULL MEMBER

    CHHINDWARA, MADHYA PRADESH:

    A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped twice in a span of 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, police said today.

    Five men have been arrested in the case.

    The girl left her house on the evening of July 6, and when she did not return, a complaint was lodged at the Kundipura Police Station the next day, said Additional Superintendent of Police Niraj Soni.

    Police found the girl wandering in a disoriented state in Mahua Tola area on July 8, he said.

    She told police that a man, identified as Mohit Bharadwaj, 22 persuaded her to go with him on his motorbike to the house of Rahul Bhonde, 24, where both of them raped her, the Additional Superintendent of Police or ASP said.

    The duo let her go the next day. When she was returning home, three more men, identified as Bunty Bhalavi, 23, Ankit Raghuvanshi,25 and Amit Vishwakarma, 21 accosted her, took her back to Bhonde's house, and allegedly raped her, he said.

    Police formed a special team to search for the accused and arrested all five of them, the ASP said.

    The accused have been charged under IPC sections 376 (D) (gang-rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 363 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    Further probe is on, the Additional Superintendent of Police said.

    https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/wal...-madhya-pradesh-1881175?pfrom=home-topstories

    Yes, folks, India is such a safe place for women and children, wonderful India, lets all praise India for being such a great place.
     
    Clutch

    Clutch SENIOR MEMBER

    Was a different set of Hindutva men who attacked her?
     
    TANAHH

    TANAHH FULL MEMBER

    Indian DNA!
     
    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb FULL MEMBER

    Greatest rapethemcracy in the world.
     
    TruthTheOnlyDefense

    TruthTheOnlyDefense FULL MEMBER

    Yes, it was different men rape here again.
     
