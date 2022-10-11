What's new

Waldorf Astoria Set to Debut in Hanoi, Vietnam

Viet

Viet

Waldorf Astoria Hanoi​

xxl_153147311.jpg

xxl_153147312.jpg

xxl_153147313.jpg

Waldorf Astoria Hanoi — Photo by Hilton


Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) iconic luxury hotel brand, today announced its entry into Vietnam with the signing of Waldorf Astoria Hanoi. The hotel, owned by BRG Group and managed by Hilton, continues the brand's entry into the world's most sought-after destinations such as Sydney, Tokyo, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur. Scheduled to open in 2025, Waldorf Astoria Hanoi will join Hilton's pipeline of nine other hotels and resorts that will open in Vietnam in the coming years.

Nestled in the city's beautiful and historic city centre, the upcoming Waldorf Astoria Hanoi is a conversion of the current Hilton Hanoi Opera and will feature fully reimagined accommodations across each of its 187 rooms and suites, after extensive renovations are complete.

Bringing World-class Luxury to Hanoi​

Honoring the brand's commitment to culinary excellence and innovation, the luxury hotel will also feature four world-class dining concepts including the brand's world-famous lounge and bar, Peacock Alley, a rooftop lounge and two other distinctive restaurants. Guests can also look forward to beautiful event spaces totaling over 1,000 square meters and lavish, holistic therapies at the award-winning Waldorf Astoria spa.

