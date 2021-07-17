What's new

Wake up, America: The world just isn't that into you

Wake up, America: The world just isn't that into you
To much of the world America looks like a declining power, precisely because it is a declining power
By SPENGLERJULY 24, 2021
1627109600621.png

The United States isn't as popular as it used to be. Photo: Marco Verch / Flickr / Creative Commons

1627109635409.png


US oil rigs aren’t producing as much as promised. Photo: AFP via Getty / David McNew



China has installed about 80% of the world’s 5G mobile broadband capacity, the carrier for the Fourth Industrial Revolution as much as railroads were for the First Industrial Revolution, and is moving much faster towards smart cities, automated ports, autonomous vehicles, self-programming robots and a wealth of other 5G applications.

American supply chains can’t keep up with the $5 trillion in demand that the US Treasury dumped onto consumers, so America is running a $1 trillion a year balance of payments deficit. The pull of demand has spiked the inflation rate above 5%.

The Federal Reserve and the White House say this is transitory, but US industries aren’t investing in new equipment. In fact, capital expenditures for US industrial companies this year will be 35% lower than in 2019, and not much better next year.

The US isn’t investing in energy, or much else. It doesn’t boast a single company to compete with Huawei, Ericsson, or Nokia in 5G broadband. China, with its robust supply chains and abundance and diversity of skilled workers and engineers, is likely to get a jump on the United States in the new technologies that will transform economic life.
That includes hydrogen fuel cells: China’s chemical industry produces 30% of the world’s hydrogen as a by-product.

Wake up, America: The world just isn’t that into you

NEW YORK – Republicans, including many old friends, are outraged that the Biden administration gave up on sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that will pump Russian gas to Germany. Sen…
At the same time, America’s allies don’t have a lot of confidence in Washington’s will to defend them—surely not after the humiliating spectacle of another Vietnam-style run from a country where American forces fought a 20-year war, namely in Afghanistan.

 
Given the latest migration statistics, maybe the writer should have written: Wake up, world, America is just not that into you. :lol:
 
