This is exactly how i have been feeling lately.MQM destroyed, Karachi open for the taking, IK no where to be seenNawaz Sharif disqualified, PMLN was on the verge of falling apart with infighting between SS and Maryam Safdar but IK was no where to be seenAll i hear is IK is trying to get all the same old useless, corrupt law-makers that are the reason that Pakistan is in this mess.Come on Imran Khan. This is the do or die moment. Please don't let us down