beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 52,140
- -11
- Country
-
- Location
-
Waiting for the bus in freezing winter cold? Chinese City set up heated "warm room" for the waiting passengers
Xinjiang Urumqi "warm room" bus stops in freezing winter time Temperature can drop to -30 celsius in Urumqi in winter, the city set up heated glass houses at bus stops so people can stay out of bitter winter cold while waiting for the buses.
Xinjiang Urumqi "warm room" bus stops in freezing winter time Temperature can drop to -30 celsius in Urumqi in winter, the city set up heated glass houses at bus stops so people can stay out of bitter winter cold while waiting for the buses.