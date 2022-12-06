What's new

Waiting for the bus in freezing winter cold? Chinese City set up heated "warm room" for the waiting passengers

Waiting for the bus in freezing winter cold? Chinese City set up heated "warm room" for the waiting passengers

Xinjiang Urumqi "warm room" bus stops in freezing winter time Temperature can drop to -30 celsius in Urumqi in winter, the city set up heated glass houses at bus stops so people can stay out of bitter winter cold while waiting for the buses.


80S5Lbn.jpg
调整大小 006nRMV6ly4gzcv87bc7ej30ic0drdh9.jpg
调整大小 006nRMV6ly4gzcv8736p2j30ic0drgn1.jpg
 
It's nice to have a warm place to stave off bitter winter cold

Freaking snow storms often hit Urumqi in winter time and temperature can plummet to polar reading

Police cars search and pick up people stuck in a sudden snow storm in Urumqi city

Tb1rzpc.jpg
 
Did they just think about enclosing the bus stop to get people away from element??

This has been done a long time ago in Australia. This is Blacktown Westpoint Interchange, has been like this since I move to Blacktown around 10 years ago, which is strangely just about 100 meters from another major bus terminal (Above ground and open) (Blacktown station interchange), most people would just walk to the West Point and take bus there

477690_rkp6SvrVZun8s4-rduDeapK59k385n6QtdQBFW722Jk.jpg


Perth Arena bus port

r0_0_2000_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg


Most Sydney Bus line have both underground and above ground station, and most T way have enclosed station. And it wasn't really that hot or cold in Sydney...
 
Did they just think about enclosing the bus stop to get people away from element??

This has been done a long time ago in Australia. This is Blacktown Westpoint Interchange, has been like this since I move to Blacktown around 10 years ago, which is strangely just about 100 meters from another major bus terminal (Above ground and open) (Blacktown station interchange), most people would just walk to the West Point and take bus there

Perth Arena bus port

Most Sydney Bus line have both underground and above ground station, and most T way have enclosed station. And it wasn't really that hot or cold in Sydney...
You mean bus terminals or bus stops? distance between each stops is around 1 kilometers in the Chinese cities, do you think it's possible to build a complex bus terminal at each and every bus stop?
 
You mean bus terminals or bus stops? distance between stops is around 1 kilometers in the Chinese cities, do you think it's possible to built a complex bus terminal at each bus stop?
Both. The one in black town is just a bus stop. This is the bus terminal in Blacktown

390899_v0CbR3ZwrY81yYYl1hhWTPTZrNsn94M4WhQszEGzJY8.jpg


As I said, this is the Bus terminal next to Blacktown Train Station, where ALL the bus serving North and South of Blacktown converge, the one in Blacktown Westpoint is the first stop buses depart from above interchange going south. I can take a bus from this interchange to my home, but I can't take a bus in Westpoint Bus Stop because it didn't go where I live.

There are considerable enclosed Bus Stop along T-Way and most bus line.

And finally it's considered far if each stop is 1 km apart......
 

