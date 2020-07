Paying Personal Respect.

A young member of my family visiting Pakistan, who like rest of us was devastated by the martyrdom of Wing Commander Nauman Akram in the F-16 crash, visited the crash site in Islamabad as a personal tribute and pay his respects.This is the video from the crash site. The grass may have turned green again but the scars are very much there. In the words of PAF professionals, ''We have lost a Gem''.