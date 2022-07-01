What's new

VW Boss Says Inflation Would Explode Without China, Germany Underestimates How Much Its Prosperity Depends On The Chinese Market

VW Boss Says Inflation Would Explode Without China, Germany Underestimates How Much Its Prosperity Depends On The Chinese Market​

July 1, 2022

He said that without the Chinese market – which accounted for 3.3 million VW sales last year, including its electric ID.4 model – inflation would explode

The German government has refused to provide investment guarantees for Volkswagen China because of human rights concerns over its operations in Xinjiang, Der Spiegel says.


The Chinese market accounted for 3.3 million Volkswagen sales last year.


Germany underestimates how much its prosperity depends on the Chinese market, Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess told the German newsmagazine Der Spiegel.

He said that without China – which accounted for 3.3 million VW sales last year, including its electric ID.4 model – inflation would explode, and warned of dangers to the global economy from geopolitical confrontation.

VW Boss Says Inflation Would Be Worse Without China - Der Spiegel

Germany underestimates how much its prosperity depends on the Chinese market, Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess said.
Without cheap, steady and bountiful Russia's energy supply and Chinese products and market, Germany's future would look very dire and bleak. Serving as an US lackey increasingly comes with a big price tag.
 
Without cheap, steady and bountiful Russia's energy supply and Chinese products and market, Germany's future would look very dire and bleak. Serving as an US lackey increasingly comes with a big price tag.
Tell that to Putin
He can end the war. We could have the situation before Feb 24.
 
It is not the lack of China that leads to the outbreak of inflation, but the destruction of the development of global economic integration that leads to the outbreak of inflation. The closure of China for several months cannot lead to such a huge global expansion. The real reason is that the resource supply side is affected by the war, and the United States keeps printing money and raising interest rates on the money supply side. At present, China is unable to save global inflation for the time being, and the best it can do is to protect China from inflation.
 

