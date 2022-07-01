VW Boss Says Inflation Would Explode Without China, Germany Underestimates How Much Its Prosperity Depends On The Chinese Market​

It is not the lack of China that leads to the outbreak of inflation, but the destruction of the development of global economic integration that leads to the outbreak of inflation. The closure of China for several months cannot lead to such a huge global expansion. The real reason is that the resource supply side is affected by the war, and the United States keeps printing money and raising interest rates on the money supply side. At present, China is unable to save global inflation for the time being, and the best it can do is to protect China from inflation.