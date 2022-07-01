VW Boss Says Inflation Would Explode Without China, Germany Underestimates How Much Its Prosperity Depends On The Chinese Market​

beijingwalker
VW Boss Says Inflation Would Explode Without China, Germany Underestimates How Much Its Prosperity Depends On The Chinese MarketJuly 1, 2022
He said that without the Chinese market – which accounted for 3.3 million VW sales last year, including its electric ID.4 model – inflation would explode
The Chinese market accounted for 3.3 million Volkswagen sales last year. File photo: Reuters.
Germany underestimates how much its prosperity depends on the Chinese market, Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess told the German newsmagazine Der Spiegel.
He said that without China – which accounted for 3.3 million VW sales last year, including its electric ID.4 model – inflation would explode, and warned of dangers to the global economy from geopolitical confrontation.
