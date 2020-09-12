VW begins construction on third electric car plant in China

Ruben Manahan IV
Wed, April 28, 2021, 7:00 AM·2 min read
Volkswagen Group China recently commenced the construction of an all-new MEB (or modular electric drive matrix) plant at Anhui.
Targeted to be completed by the middle of 2022, the Anhui facility will be the third pure-electric vehicle manufacturing facility of German automaker in China, following completion of the Anting (SAIC-VW) and Foshan (FAW-VW) plants.
The soon-to-rise Volkswagen Anhui manufacturing plant—to be powered by green energy—will start production by the second half of 2023.
The upcoming manufacturing facility is set to further Volkswagen’s global e-mobility thrust. By 2025, Volkswagen Group China is eyeing to build up to 1.5 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) per year.
Volkswagen Group China's facility in Anhui that is targeted to be completed next year.
Volkswagen Group China Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein said that the yet-to-be established plant “is set to become a global hub for e-mobility innovation and a cornerstone of the Group’s decarbonization strategy.”
Wöllenstein was quoted as saying, “As China is the world’s largest single market for NEV vehicles, we need to strengthen our local competence, and Volkswagen Anhui is a significant part of it. With the plant to be powered by green energy from Day One, we are demonstrating our commitment to reducing carbon emissions beyond our fleet,”.
Construction work at Volkswagen Anhui includes brownfield repurposing and upscaling of the former JAC plant and the establishment of a completely new body shop area.
According the Volkswagen, the new body shop will “cover roughly 141,000 sqm and makes up part of the total project area, together covering around 500,000 sqm.”
Apart from that, the facility will incorporate a number of energy-saving strategies as part of comprehensive efforts to reduce overall carbon emissions, such as the adoption of low energy consumption production equipment, among others.
A supplier park for battery and components is also planned for construction in the area.
Volkswagen MEB platform
By 2025, Volkswagen Anhui could be looking at having “around 500 staff on board” with a focus on research and development (R&D) as well as engineering innovations.
“Combining R&D, quality assurance, pre-sales manufacturing and testing under one roof, Volkswagen Anhui will provide the Group with a faster time-to-market for new e-mobility products,” the statement mentioned.
“Featuring models based on the MEB platform, incorporating Volkswagen’s DNA of quality, safety and lasting value, the Volkswagen Anhui product portfolio will target younger customers and provide fresh, distinctive designs with a strong emotional appeal,” it added.
Photos from Volkswagen
