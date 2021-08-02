What's new

Vulgar photoshoot making rounds on social media (PG: indecent material)

Hareeb

Hareeb

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2016
2,109
1
3,033
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A photoshoot is making rounds on social media, and facing public outrage.
After seeing the following photos, some questions could be arised:
Who exactly are these people? What's the purpose of this photoshoot right before a structure of Jinnah? Do they want to normalize stuff which is against cultural and Islamic norms? Who's leading and funding them? Why an investigation is not being under taken over the matter?

IMG-20210802-WA0005.jpg
IMG-20210802-WA0006.jpg
IMG-20210802-WA0007.jpg
IMG-20210802-WA0008.jpg
IMG-20210802-WA0009.jpg
IMG-20210802-WA0010.jpg
IMG-20210802-WA0011.jpg
IMG-20210802-WA0012.jpg
IMG-20210802-WA0013.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom