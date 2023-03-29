In Brief
U.S. lawmakers are widening their sights when it comes to cracking down on finance and technology.
The bipartisan “Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT)” act was unveiled in early March.
It was initially dubbed the “TikTok Ban Bill,” but has far wider ramifications. Furthermore, VPN users could face hefty fines or jail sentences under the bill.
- The 'TikTok Ban Bill' targets more than just social media.
- The state would be able to police all communication platforms.
- VPNs would be included with violators facing up to $1M in fines.
VPN Users Risk 20-Year Jail Sentences in the US Under New RESTRICT Act
A bill dubbed the 'RESTRICT' act was submitted to Congress and could have severe consequences for VPN users in the United States.
