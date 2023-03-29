What's new

VPN Users Risk 20-Year Jail Sentences in the US Under New RESTRICT Act

大汉奸柳传志

Mar 27, 2015
In Brief
  • The 'TikTok Ban Bill' targets more than just social media.
  • The state would be able to police all communication platforms.
  • VPNs would be included with violators facing up to $1M in fines.
A bill dubbed the ‘RESTRICT’ act that was submitted to Congress could have severe consequences for virtual private network (VPN) users in the United States.

U.S. lawmakers are widening their sights when it comes to cracking down on finance and technology.

The bipartisan “Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT)” act was unveiled in early March.

It was initially dubbed the “TikTok Ban Bill,” but has far wider ramifications. Furthermore, VPN users could face hefty fines or jail sentences under the bill.

AlKardai

AlKardai

Mar 24, 2022
It’s been submitted to Congress, that doesn’t mean it’ll pass the committee stage or even the debate stage
 

