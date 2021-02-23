VP Saleh says Taliban have got drill machines from Pakistan, which they use to make holes on roads for planting bombs.

Sometimes one wonders the age of this snake but still he carries a lot of venom against Pakistan of Indian origin. Mr dip stick one can't rely on the made in India goods as the shelf lives of those products are very little and so does yours.
VP Saleh.... His comment.... Shows that our Western neighbour is also trying to copy our Eastern neighbour's modus operandi when it comes to blaming Pakistan...
From drill to air pollution.... List goes on.... I'm afraid one day they might even attribute their very births to people of Pakistan....
May God have mercy on their souls..... Because we won't.