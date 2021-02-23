What's new

VP Saleh says Taliban have got drill machines from Pakistan, which they use to make holes on roads for planting bombs.

M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,044
0
1,960
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Sometimes one wonders the age of this snake but still he carries a lot of venom against Pakistan of Indian origin. Mr dip stick one can't rely on the made in India goods as the shelf lives of those products are very little and so does yours.
 
PanzerKiel

PanzerKiel

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Dec 5, 2006
2,220
135
11,940
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Path-Finder said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1363946881533898754

this is surely comedy.
Click to expand...
VP Saleh.... His comment.... Shows that our Western neighbour is also trying to copy our Eastern neighbour's modus operandi when it comes to blaming Pakistan...
From drill to air pollution.... List goes on.... I'm afraid one day they might even attribute their very births to people of Pakistan....

May God have mercy on their souls..... Because we won't.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
3,800
0
4,120
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
lols.. just ask where Taliban do get their snipers, thermal sights, vests, industrial etc. and who supply TTP Humvee, industrial grade explosives,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom