'VP Nur' to vie for Dhaka-18 by-polls

প্রকাশ | ২৩ আগস্ট ২০২০, ২২:১৭Rtv newsNurul Haque NurThe recent outgoing DUCSU Vice President (VP) Nurul Haque Nur is going to vie for the Dhaka-18 parliamentary by election. He claimed that local BNP and Awami League leaders have inspired him to fight the election.In this seat the last Member of Parliament (MP) was Awami League presidium member Sahara Khatun. She died on July 9 and the later the seat was declared vacant. After that the AL and BNP leaders have begun their activities.Nurul Haque Nur said, we can pay a major role in the political arena centering the election. As I lived in Uttara, so many suggested that they will be with me if I run in the Dhaka-18 by election.Nur said, I will not participate in the election for any political party or alliance. But many from AL and BNP promised me to remain for me in the voting field. I am very optimistic about the election.Awami League and BNP are two major parties. They remained in power for more than one time and still remaining. They have lakhs and crores of supporters. But I will not fight in the election in favor of any of the parties, he added.