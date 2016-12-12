What's new

'VP Nur' to vie for Dhaka-18 by-polls
প্রকাশ | ২৩ আগস্ট ২০২০, ২২:১৭

Rtv news


Nurul Haque Nur
The recent outgoing DUCSU Vice President (VP) Nurul Haque Nur is going to vie for the Dhaka-18 parliamentary by election. He claimed that local BNP and Awami League leaders have inspired him to fight the election.
In this seat the last Member of Parliament (MP) was Awami League presidium member Sahara Khatun. She died on July 9 and the later the seat was declared vacant. After that the AL and BNP leaders have begun their activities.
Nurul Haque Nur said, we can pay a major role in the political arena centering the election. As I lived in Uttara, so many suggested that they will be with me if I run in the Dhaka-18 by election.
Nur said, I will not participate in the election for any political party or alliance. But many from AL and BNP promised me to remain for me in the voting field. I am very optimistic about the election.
Awami League and BNP are two major parties. They remained in power for more than one time and still remaining. They have lakhs and crores of supporters. But I will not fight in the election in favor of any of the parties, he added.

Source : https://en.rtvonline.com/politics/5749/VP-Nur-to-vie-for-Dhaka-18-by-polls/print
 
Is it beginning of a new dawn? Let's wish for the best.
 
Michael Corleone said:
He’ll be eliminated if he becomes an obstacle rather than an ailment
He will not be eliminated. He and his kind came from a lower middle class background. A person Nurul Haq may not be very successful. But these kind of young people will be very much successful in this process. You can take a look at this analysis of you are interested.
https://www.prothomalo.com/opinion/column/ভিপি-নূরের-পাওয়ারহাউসের-গল্প
 
I always like young people in politics. But our political scenario is so dirty that its hard to decide who will honest and will truly work for the country.

Not sure about Nur as I did not follow his rise much. But reading from comments and opinion pieces, loos like he represents the middle-class of Bangladesh and does not have much alignment to any single party (or does he?)
 
bd_4_ever said:
I always like young people in politics. But our political scenario is so dirty that its hard to decide who will honest and will truly work for the country.

Not sure about Nur as I did not follow his rise much. But reading from comments and opinion pieces, loos like he represents the middle-class of Bangladesh and does not have much alignment to any single party (or does he?)
He is the major headache of BCL ( read BAL) brother . If you by any chance miss , please read it .

https://www.prothomalo.com/opinion/column/ভিপি-নূরের-পাওয়ারহাউসের-গল্প

This old article has some merit. Nur is not the case here , case is this class .
 
Iteray Awami League 'e danda Mari thanda goron Baki aseey.

Besara both olar, ojotha bifot Daki lodde nijer uddi.



Follaiye soda.
 
